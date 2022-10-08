ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 8

Greg K
2d ago

Displaying support for first responders is fine but changing the colors or design of the flag us a violation of U.S. Code Section 700 which states, “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen horizontal stripes, alternate red and white; and the union of the flag shall be fifty stars, white in a blue field.” ...

Reply(1)
3
Greg K
2d ago

It is illegal to change the flag in any way. People fought and died for the flag just the way it is. There is no such thing as a blue line flag. What's next? Thick red swastika flag. Leave the original flag alone.

Reply(3)
2
 

