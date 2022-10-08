Read full article on original website
Greg K
2d ago
Displaying support for first responders is fine but changing the colors or design of the flag us a violation of U.S. Code Section 700 which states, “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen horizontal stripes, alternate red and white; and the union of the flag shall be fifty stars, white in a blue field.” ...
Greg K
2d ago
It is illegal to change the flag in any way. People fought and died for the flag just the way it is. There is no such thing as a blue line flag. What's next? Thick red swastika flag. Leave the original flag alone.
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Unique PSL Coffees In LA That Will Make You Leave The Big ChainsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
KHTS Special Broadcast- Mother Of Saugus Football Player Discusses Blue Line Flag Controversy
On this special broadcast, Pastor Jerry Cook discusses the uproar and unilateral decision made by the school district to ban Blue Line Flags, which represent support for police officers in the Santa Clarita Valley and nationwide. Pastor Cook explains how this rhetoric of looking to ban anything that makes a particular group unhappy is dangerous.
California high school football player to ditch pro-police flag after critics compare it to Confederate flag
A high school football player at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California will stop displaying a pro-police flag after several people criticized the action on social media.
Canyon Country, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Canyon Country, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canyon High School - Canyon Country football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
foxla.com
'Be Like Carter': Agoura High School remembers Carter Stone
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - In August, 15-year-old Carter Stone went to a surgical center for a routine shoulder surgery. Instead, doctors found a tumor on his heart caused by undetected T-cell leukemia. Carter went from seemingly healthy to unexpectedly passing away. The Agoura High football team came together, adopting "Be...
Quartz Hill, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Quartz Hill, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastside High School football team will have a game with Quartz Hill High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
signalscv.com
Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision
A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
Lancaster, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lancaster, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Highland High School football team will have a game with Antelope Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
foxla.com
'Suspicious item' investigation at LAX prompts brief closure of Tom Bradley terminal
LOS ANGELES - Authorities have cleared a suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday afternoon and all operations are returning to normal, according to officials. Authorities had evacuated the Tom Bradley terminal and redirected travelers for a brief time as they investigated. "Thank you for your patience as safety...
foxla.com
Long Beach State student wins Long Beach Marathon
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday's 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men's race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at 2:35:37.22 and John...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident
A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora. Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County
At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
signalscv.com
SCV’s Top Family Hotspots
It’s October and everyone is comfortably settled back into their routines of school and work. However, don’t forget to play, as a family. One of the best reasons to live in the Santa Clarita Valley is the variety of activities available for family fun. Hanging out with other families is a nice bonus, too.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
South Pasadena News
Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
