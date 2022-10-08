Read full article on original website
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SCHOOLS RACE: Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief
BOISE — Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
Post Register
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
Made in Idaho: Perrine Man Press
Owners Cory and Kenji Paulson had the idea of creating the face for Idaho after returning to the magic valley. Since 2017, Perrine Man Press has used art and clothing to showcase the beauty of Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Tom Milner loaded a car of potatoes the afternoon of Oct. 5, 1922, for which he paid the grower, William Klemmer the rate of 90 cents per hundred bulk at the car. The spuds, bound for California, were the first carload of unpacked or bulk potatoes sent out that season, according a wire report. “The potatoes are all of a special size, long, and none of them are under 12 ounces in weight, though many of them went 16 and 20 ounces,” the report said. “The potatoes are to be used for making ‘shoestrings’ and French fries.” In other, unrelated agricultural news, farmer J.K. Ando found himself in a pickle with 50 tons of cabbage and no buyers. The heads averaged 15 pounds each, making them too large and too costly for the average consumer. “Local commission men refuse Ando’s cabbages on the grounds that when they reach market they would have to sell for around 75 cents each, which they declare is more money than the average housewife will spend for one cabbage.”
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
Idaho's seasonal events return two years post pandemic
As the holidays approach, seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years. According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week of Nov. 23 to 26. "It's such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It's really a positive thing," she said. "I think we sometimes can lose track...
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?
First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
kmvt
More Sockeye Salmon returned to central Idaho in 2022 than in nearly a decade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet. Of the returning fish, some were sent to hatcheries to be spawned, and 467...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
kmvt
Keeping your campsite clean will help avoid encounters with Black Bears this hunting season
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we have reported before, Black Bears have been making their way closer and closer to civilization in Idaho’s mountainous areas, as they find easier food sources in the form of garbage cans and campsites. Now, as hunting season starts up, The Idaho Department...
Idaho Renaissance Faire taking place this weekend, funds donated to local high school
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. At first glance, the Idaho Renaissance Faire is just a lot of people in costumes, but the organization is actually a charity. Every year, the fair donates most of its proceeds to an Idaho school’s arts and history...
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
