Jackson, MS

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, three, one; FB: three) (eight, two, five, one; FB: three)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Raleigh way too much for region foe Wesson in high offensive production contest

Offense was premier with numbers for both teams Friday night on the football field in Raleigh. The main key during the contest was superiority of athletes, which Raleigh is loaded with, and that led to a blowout. In a contest that featured more than 900 offensive yards combined from both teams, Raleigh never seemed in doubt of collecting its second Region 6-3A victory against visiting Wesson.
RALEIGH, MS
Celebrate Indigenous generations, culture, resiliency

Today I’m recognizing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations, reaffirming the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and utilizing government-to-government relationships to build a stronger future for the state. First recognized in 2019 when I signed Executive Order #50 to annually...
WISCONSIN STATE
City with water problems agrees to pay overdue garbage bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is heading off the threat of a garbage pile-up by agreeing to pay its overdue bill for collections the past six months. Even as Jackson struggles with a troubled water system, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been feuding for over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents.
JACKSON, MS

