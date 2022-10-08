Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, three, one; FB: three) (eight, two, five, one; FB: three)
Raleigh way too much for region foe Wesson in high offensive production contest
Offense was premier with numbers for both teams Friday night on the football field in Raleigh. The main key during the contest was superiority of athletes, which Raleigh is loaded with, and that led to a blowout. In a contest that featured more than 900 offensive yards combined from both teams, Raleigh never seemed in doubt of collecting its second Region 6-3A victory against visiting Wesson.
Mize shuts out Collins in the second half en route to a 39-14 victory to open Region 8-2A
Disappointed in his team’s lack of complimentary football in last week’s loss to Philadelphia, Mize head coach Matt Maddox focused on correcting the failures of Week 6 in Friday night’s Region 8-2A opener. "We did that tonight," said Maddox. "We forced turnovers throughout the game. Every time...
Celebrate Indigenous generations, culture, resiliency
Today I’m recognizing and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day with a message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations, reaffirming the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and utilizing government-to-government relationships to build a stronger future for the state. First recognized in 2019 when I signed Executive Order #50 to annually...
City with water problems agrees to pay overdue garbage bill
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is heading off the threat of a garbage pile-up by agreeing to pay its overdue bill for collections the past six months. Even as Jackson struggles with a troubled water system, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the city council have been feuding for over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents.
