BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green Falcons dropped the 2022-23 home opener to the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday (Oct. 8), 2-1. Ryan O'Hara netted a power play goal for the Falcons, his third goal of the weekend. Michigan State tied the game on a Tiernan Shoudy goal early in the second, then scored on a late power play to take the lead. Christian Stoever returned after missing the end of the first and beginning of the second period, making 39 saves on the night. The loss puts the Falcons at 2-2-0 on the season, with the Spartans earning their first win to move to 1-1-0. Scoring Plays.

