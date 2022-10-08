Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child
The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL・
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'
Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."
MSNBC
New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal
A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
Herschel Walker denies paying for abortion, but says it's "nothing to be ashamed of" had that happened
GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker continues to deny that he knows the unnamed woman who claimed in a report by The Daily Beast that he paid for her abortion and now, also says she is the mother of one of Walker's several children. But in a Thursday morning interview with...
‘Pro-Life’ Conservatives ‘Don’t Care’ If Herschel Walker Paid For His Ex’s Abortion
So-called pro-life conservatives "don't care" if Herschel Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend's abortion as long as he wins his Senate race. The post ‘Pro-Life’ Conservatives ‘Don’t Care’ If Herschel Walker Paid For His Ex’s Abortion appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herschel Walker's Ex-Girlfriend Says He Urged Her To Get Second Abortion
The woman who alleged this week that Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion and paid for it in 2009 dropped another bombshell Friday when she told The New York Times that he pushed her to do the same thing two years later. The woman, an...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Walker’s team knew of an abortion allegation months before it surfaced
His team was aware and had time to prepare. They just hoped it wouldn’t come out before the election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in...
Herschel Walker stumbles in attempt to respond to allegation he paid for girlfriend's abortion
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain the allegation he paid for the abortion of one of his children’s mothers in a series of interviews but a litany of questions still remains. On Monday, they had evidence that Walker had. Walker denied the report and said he didn't...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
Trump Tries to Shift Focus to Herschel Walker’s Future Following Abortion Payment Report
Former President Donald Trump has come out swinging in defense of Herschel Walker, his pick to represent Georgia in the Senate, after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. “Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the...
Seriously, enough with this gourd obsession America
Today we start with a note from Rex Huppke on his hatred for gourds and why we need less of them.
Dozens gather on State House steps to show support for Ukraine
Dozens crowded the State House steps on Monday evening in order to show support for Ukraine, eight months into the nation’s ongoing war with Russia. Ukrainians of Boston, a group of college students based in Massachusetts were among the leaders of the crowd. Members of the group told Boston 25 they hope to draw more attention to a cause that they feel as if the general public has forgotten about and to call for further aid from the United States.
Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test?
There are 100 questions on the civics section of the U.S. citizenship test. Applicants are asked ten of those questions orally and must answer at least six of them correctly. Stacker compiled a list of the test's questions and answers; can you answer them all correctly?
Comments / 0