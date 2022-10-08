Read full article on original website
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia women's soccer drops match with Tennessee
On Sunday afternoon, Georgia's women's soccer team welcomed in a top 25 conference opponent for the third straight week. The 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers rolled into Athens and the Turner Soccer Complex on a three-match winning streak, with wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri respectively. For the Bulldogs, a win over a ranked team has been rather elusive of late. The Bulldogs entered Sunday’s contest having not won against a ranked team since a 2-1 victory versus No. 5 LSU in 2021. The Bulldogs failed to turn the tide in front of a packed house at the Turner Soccer Complex, as the Bulldogs fell 2-0.
sportsmic.com
Perry rolls past Griffin
Another opponent. Another dominating win for Perry. This time it was Griffin. The Bears were the host Saturday but fell badly 50-7 – the second half played via a running clock. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in 2-AAAA, 6-1 overall. Griffin fell to 1-2, 1-6. Perry never punted in...
Eastside bounces back behind Kenai Grier and dominant defense
COVINGTON, GEORGIA – After dropping last week’s game on the road to undefeated Loganville, Eastside bounced back Thursday night at home against Heritage-Conyers with a dominant 27-3 win. One of the state’s best-kept secrets, the Eagles improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA with ...
extrainningsoftball.com
Extra Star Power Q&A: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Pitcher Dezaria Johnson… Her Brother Predicted, “That Will Be Her Coach Someday!”
Dezaria Johnson or “Z” as she’s also known by, is a standout junior at Eastside High in Covington, Georgia and has made her presence known in the softball world as the #20-ranked player in the 2024 Extra Elite 100 and also as a recent North Carolina Tar Heel commit.
Atlanta, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta. The Blessed Trinity Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Pius X Catholic High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Northeast, Warner Robins and ACE cruise to victory in week 8
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 8. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including Tattnall staged a dramatic comeback over rival Stratford. Game of the Week. Tattnall 33, Stratford 28. Stratford...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
atlantatribune.com
Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta. This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta Speedway Airport to request state funding for upgrades
McDONOUGH – The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Atlanta Speedway Airport to move forward with their plans to seek $10 million in state funding. The dollars would be earmarked for land acquisition and hangar development at the facility. The $10 million ask would...
Atlanta’s One Musicfest features ‘good music everywhere’ and much more
One Musicfest returns in-person as a multistage, genre-spanning, open-air festival for progressive Black music on Oct. 8 and 9 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Tuskegee vs Morehouse College Football Stream Without Cable
The 2022 Morehouse Tuskegee Classic football game featuring the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (2-3) and Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-5) kicks off on Saturday, Oct 8 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT from Legion Field. Morehouse won last year but has yet to win a game this season. The Tuskegee...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
