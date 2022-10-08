ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia women's soccer drops match with Tennessee

On Sunday afternoon, Georgia's women's soccer team welcomed in a top 25 conference opponent for the third straight week. The 19th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers rolled into Athens and the Turner Soccer Complex on a three-match winning streak, with wins over Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri respectively. For the Bulldogs, a win over a ranked team has been rather elusive of late. The Bulldogs entered Sunday’s contest having not won against a ranked team since a 2-1 victory versus No. 5 LSU in 2021. The Bulldogs failed to turn the tide in front of a packed house at the Turner Soccer Complex, as the Bulldogs fell 2-0.
ATHENS, GA
sportsmic.com

Perry rolls past Griffin

Another opponent. Another dominating win for Perry. This time it was Griffin. The Bears were the host Saturday but fell badly 50-7 – the second half played via a running clock. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in 2-AAAA, 6-1 overall. Griffin fell to 1-2, 1-6. Perry never punted in...
PERRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Stockbridge, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cruise#American Football#Highschoolsports
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Henry County Daily Herald

Atlanta Speedway Airport to request state funding for upgrades

McDONOUGH – The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a request by Atlanta Speedway Airport to move forward with their plans to seek $10 million in state funding. The dollars would be earmarked for land acquisition and hangar development at the facility. The $10 million ask would...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
The Infatuation

The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta

There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy