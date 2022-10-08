Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Next up on Texas’ ‘revenge tour’ – Iowa State
The Texas Longhorns have had nearly an entire year to soak in last season’s 5-7 record. That sort of disappointment comes with motivation, such as what sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders offered up after Texas’ stomping of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. “It was a big win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon
A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
Longhorns Make Statement With Victory In Red River Showdown
Quinn Ewers delivered and the Longhorns look ready to make noise in the Big 12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma
Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace
There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Burnt Orange Nation
Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State
Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 49-0 Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma
Much like last year, the Texas Longhorns jumped all over the Oklahoma Sooner early, but this time around, they never let up. Here’s a few initial thoughts from Texas’ 49-0 Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma. Texas was truly all gas, no brakes today. Maybe for the first...
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns lead 42-0 after another Ja’Tavion Sanders TD catch
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns take 7-0 lead on Bijan Robinson TD run
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. having a monster senior season
Four star Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. is off to an extremely fast start to his senior year and is validating his lofty recruiting ranking thus far. Baxter has led his Edgewater squad to a 6-0 record so far this season and has already eclipsed the 1000 yard mark on the year.
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Comments / 0