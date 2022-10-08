ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon

A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Lease

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace

There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State

Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Red River Showdown#American Football#College Football#Sark#Sooners#Abc
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns lead 42-0 after another Ja’Tavion Sanders TD catch

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Burnt Orange Nation

Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma

The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns take 7-0 lead on Bijan Robinson TD run

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. having a monster senior season

Four star Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. is off to an extremely fast start to his senior year and is validating his lofty recruiting ranking thus far. Baxter has led his Edgewater squad to a 6-0 record so far this season and has already eclipsed the 1000 yard mark on the year.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy