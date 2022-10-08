Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'
Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Accuses Wife's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported
90 Day Fiancé's Andrei Castravet suspects wife Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet's family could be behind the unexpected roadblocks in his path to permanent U.S. residence. In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Andrei met with his immigration attorney to get information about making his residence permanent after his two-year green card and extension expired.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé: Right Said Fred's 'Sexy' claims are 'erroneous and incredibly disparaging'
Beyoncé is caught in a classic she said, Right Said Fred said. Days after the group claimed the 28-time Grammy winner never approached them for clearance to interpolate their hit "I'm Too Sexy" for her 2022 track "Alien Superstar," Beyoncé is calling their claim "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."
Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song
Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Taylor Swift Is Ready to Direct a Feature Film: ‘If It Were the Right Thing, It Would be Such a Privilege’
Platinum-selling recording artist Taylor Swift recently hinted that she’s ready to break into a new side of the entertainment industry: directing.
Madonna first invited 'Everybody' to dance on this date 40 years ago
Exactly 40 years ago today, Madonna released her self-penned, debut single, “Everybody,” which officially marked the start of her iconic career in the Pop world.
EW.com
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Maroon 5 Brushes off Adam Levine Scandal With Major Announcement
Adam Levine's recent marital scandals didn't slow down his band, Maroon 5. In the midst of the publicity fallout, Maroon 5 announced plans for a prolonged Las Vegas residency in 2023. The band will play 16 shows over the course of a few months for "M5LV The Residency." Maroon 5's...
Popculture
King Charles III's Reported Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles Revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth's death. The move comes after the funeral for and the grief period for the U.K., and it seems King Charles III might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Popculture
Diddy Attempts to Play Peacemaker With Kanye West but Fails
Kanye West, aka Ye, is not taking Diddy's criticism of his "White Lives Matter" T-Shirts lightly. The Bad Boy Records founder aired his grievances in an interview with The Breakfast Club, explaining that while he always supports Ye as a "free thinker," his message is ill-advised and ill-timed. "I understand white lives do matter, but it's not that," Diddy said on Oct. 5. "['Black Lives Matter'] was our slogan. That wasn't our slogan to go share with nobody else … Because right now, we're the ones that are dying, that are incarcerated, that are left in poverty." He added: "You have to be unapologetically black and love your people and love your tribe first." Diddy then followed it up with an Instagram video, doubling down on his sentiments, and Ye fired back, both privately to Diddy and publicly.
Stereogum
Sade Was The First Act To Record In Brad Pitt And Damien Quintard’s Relaunched Miraval Studios
For the past year, Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard have been spearheading a restoration of the French recording institution Studio Miraval under the name Miraval Studios. The recording studio, which is located in the Château de Miraval, had been home to sessions by Pink Floyd, AC/DC, the Cure, Sting, the Cranberries, and many more before petering off the mid-2000s. The studio is the subject of a new Billboard cover story and in it, Pitt reveals that Sade were the first act to utilize the relaunched space, which has been operating since the summer.
Flohio: Out of Heart review – plays by her own rules
South London rapper Flohio is a curveball in the UK’s hip-hop scene. Her music is a mix of unconventional rhythms, electronic melodies and a high-speed flow that means she plays by her own rules. Her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain showed off her versatility and wordplay; her debut album Out of Heart attempts to do the same.
Popculture
'The Crown' Already Catching Heat for Upcoming Princess Diana Scene
The Crown producers have been heavily criticized for portraying Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview against Prince William's wishes. Several critics are outraged about Netflix's plans to reenact Diana's 1995 interview, which drew more than 20 million viewers, with journalist Martin Bashir for the show's fifth season. There are claims that it is a low point for the drama, which has already been accused of fabricating scenes and distorting facts to discredit the Royal Family, reported Daily Mail.
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reveals If He's Running for President
Could Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one day assume the title of "Mr. President?" During a teaser from his upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, the 50-year-old actor dismissed any possibility of running for president. "It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table," he told correspondent Tracy Smith. "I will say this 'cause it requires a B side to this," he continued. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. ... At this critical time in their life -- that's what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters."
Comments / 0