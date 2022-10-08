Could Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one day assume the title of "Mr. President?" During a teaser from his upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview, the 50-year-old actor dismissed any possibility of running for president. "It's off the table. Yes, it is off the table," he told correspondent Tracy Smith. "I will say this 'cause it requires a B side to this," he continued. "I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives. 'Cause I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. ... At this critical time in their life -- that's what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters."

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO