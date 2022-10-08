Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins’ Believes Only He And One Other Superstar Are Operating At A High Level Right Now
At Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Seth Rollins will be facing off against Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special referee for the bout. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted that he doesn’t...
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/10/22)
WWE invades the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. – Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. –...
PWMania
Major Spoiler on Another WWE Star Returning to the Company
Sarah Logan is set to return to WWE soon. This week’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX featured a dark pre-recorded promo from The Viking Raiders. While it was difficult to tell who was present, The Viking Raiders stated that fools have confused their absence for weakness, but they have been watching, waiting, and getting stronger. The promo continued with a woman’s voice saying that when the Gods speak, they listen and obey. To conclude the promo, she said, “Valhalla awaits.”
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0