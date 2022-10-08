LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Carolina is on the road and ready to take on a Kentucky team that enters the game ranked No. 13 nationally, but has a big question mark on its offense. It is up in the air as to whether or not quarterback Will Levis (foot) will play against the Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2). The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) have logged a notable victory on the road against Florida and look to keep its run of success against South Carolina going. Head coach Mark Stoops and his team have won seven of the last eight in the SEC East rivalry.

