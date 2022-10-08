Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Texas Longhorns player drops savage comment on Oklahoma fans leaving Red River game early
Texas football gave the Oklahoma Sooners quite the embarrassment during their Saturday showdown, but the savagery didn’t stop there. Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown had some pretty brutal comments on their foes even after the contest. The Longhorns destroyed the Sooners from start to finish, jumping to a 28-0...
Can Will Levis return for Kentucky football in time for Mississippi State? Stoops isn’t sure.
The importance of Will Levis to Kentucky was pounded home with a stagnant offensive performance in a loss to South Carolina.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Florida vs. Missouri: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before Florida takes on Missouri in The Swamp.
Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas AM
Saturday almost turned into a nightmare for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were on the verge of blowing a 24-14 second-half lead in the final moments against the Texas A&M Aggies, but one final defensive stand secured the home victory for the No. 1 team in the country. Texas A&M had one last play from […] The post Alabama’s Terrion Arnold reveals how he used Jimbo Fisher to be hero on final play vs. Texas A&M appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How far did Kentucky fall in college football rankings after loss to South Carolina?
Kentucky football’s loss to unranked South Carolina led to a drop in the new top-25 polls released Sunday.
College Football Odds: Texas A&M vs. Alabama prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college football odds series for our Texas A&M Alabama prediction and pick. The Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide were grabbed by CBS television for a prime-time slot, in anticipation of this game being one of the big events of the […] The post College Football Odds: Texas A&M vs. Alabama prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
South Carolina-Texas A&M game time announced
South Carolina has a bye week coming up, but the Gamecocks know when they’ll be kicking off when they resume against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 on Oct. 22, the conference announced Monday afternoon. SEC Network will televise the game. Special: Get a year of...
Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee
With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game
There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Michigan football’s game vs. Indiana when Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the field. Hart was carted off the field, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart […] The post Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee
After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned the tide on their campaign with four straight wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
South Carolina football postgame injury report after win over Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The South Carolina football team entered the game against Kentucky on Saturday night supposedly the “healthiest it has been all season,” according to head coach Shane Beamer. That ended up not really being the case, but there is a bye week coming up to help with the bumps and bruises.
Where Does South Carolina Go?
Following a big win, many are pondering South Carolina's season outlook. The Gamecocks are building momentum and hope to continue their hot streak.
Future Gamecocks picked for Shrine Bowl
Several South Carolina Gamecocks commitments were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The game, which has been on a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, is set for Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Several future Gamecocks were selected to represent their state. Offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman),...
How to watch: Carolina vs. Kentucky
It’s game day in Lexington as South Carolina will take on Kentucky with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will look to snap a two-game losing streak to the Wildcats and also look to win their first game in Lexington since 2012. The SEC Network will provide television...
FINAL: Carolina 24 - Kentucky 14
LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Carolina is on the road and ready to take on a Kentucky team that enters the game ranked No. 13 nationally, but has a big question mark on its offense. It is up in the air as to whether or not quarterback Will Levis (foot) will play against the Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2). The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) have logged a notable victory on the road against Florida and look to keep its run of success against South Carolina going. Head coach Mark Stoops and his team have won seven of the last eight in the SEC East rivalry.
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Shane Beamer had multiple reasons to savor his first road win in over a year. Not only did South Carolina provide his initial Southeastern Conference victory away from home, it never trailed while conquering No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday night. The way his shorthanded Gamecocks imposed their will over the Wildcats made it even better.
Ryan Day reacts to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s dominant 6-TD performance vs. Michigan State
C.J. Stroud once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award, as he guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 49-20 road win over Michigan State on Saturday. Stroud opened up the scoring in the game by connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown in the early stages of the first […] The post Ryan Day reacts to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud’s dominant 6-TD performance vs. Michigan State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
