McDonald, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
Knox was tied at four with current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who played his high school ball at Yulee (Fla.). Earlier this season, Knox became the first player to rush for at least 400 yards in four consecutive games with totals of piling 402, 445, 424 and 432 yards, respectively.
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
Choco Tacos are described as a “fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream in a sugar cone taco with a peanut-sprinkled chocolate coating.”. Yum. That sounds like it would hit the spot on the hottest July day. Come to think of it, it would also probably hit the spot on the coldest day in January.
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relied heavily on running back Isreal Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300-yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.
According to Pittsburgh Sports, star freshman Dior Johnson has been arrested. Johnson, who is a five-star recruit, is facing charges of aggravated assault which includes strangulation. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint. The University of Pittsburgh has yet to comment on the matter, but it can be expected that they will in the coming days.
Hempfield residents have an opportunity this month to comment on proposed middle school consolidation plans and the possible closure of Harrold Middle School. The public hearing — scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the high school auditorium — will allow residents to voice their opinions on the plans, which were first discussed in the spring.
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Gainey administration is removing a barrier to entering the city's police department.Police recruits will no longer have to have 60 college credits completed before joining the city's police academy.The administration says cadets will earn the equivalent of 45 credits through their police academy training, which is enough to be an officer.If officers want to move up to the rank of sergeant or above, they'll have to complete 15 additional credits on their own.
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
Comments / 0