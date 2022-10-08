Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
KCTV 5
Dozens gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s. Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Coldest evening since April in store for KC area. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022...
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
KCTV 5
Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. St. Thomas Aquinas storms back to take down Bishop Miege. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Saints came back from a 20-0 deficit to win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
KU announces plans for reimagined football stadium complex
Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity. Dennis Curtin opened Mimi’s Pantry in the Northland three years ago, and it helps thousands of families every year. Excelsior Springs police give an update on sexual assault, kidnapping report. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Excelsior Springs...
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
KCTV 5
KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU. Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
Kansas City man receives national award for helping fight against food insecurity
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
KCTV 5
No. 19 Kansas hosts No. 17 TCU in battle of unbeatens
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - TCU and Kansas will be playing to stay atop the Big 12 when they meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009, when they went on to lose their last seven games. The Horned Frogs are coming off a blowout of Oklahoma.
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KCTV 5
Jayhawks outdueled by Horned Frogs, lose 38-31
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the entirety of the second half, Kansas lost to TCU in a back-and-forth contest, 38-31. A last-ditch effort to tie the game was unsuccessful, as a pass intended for Lawrence Arnold fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 with 37 seconds remaining. TCU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Sporting News
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
KCTV 5
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
KCTV 5
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU announces massive project to upgrade Memorial Stadium, build ‘new gateway’ to campus
Ahead of its first ever appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and a Top 25 matchup this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas Athletics on Friday announced its most significant plans in decades regarding the future of Kansas football. In a video message narrated by renowned broadcaster and KU...
Comments / 0