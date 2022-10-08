ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Norwich, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Chenango Valley Senior High School football team will have a game with Norwich Senior High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Chenango Valley Senior High School
Norwich Senior High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Syracuse.com

Class AA football roundup: La’Quan Lemon rushes for 3 TDs as Cicero-North Syracuse blanks Liverpool (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- La’Quan Lemon rushed for three touchdowns to power Cicero-North Syracuse to a 36-0 win over Liverpool in a Class AA football game on Friday night. The Northstars (5-1) took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Lemon posted touchdown runs of 8 and 25 yards and Jaxon Razmovski hit Tristan Johnson with a 40-yard touchdown pass.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Whitney Point Drops Homecoming Game to Lansing

The Whitney Point Eagles hosted Lansing for their Homecoming game on Saturday night. Both teams fought hard on defense, but the Bobcats offense prevailed, as the Eagles lost 32-6 at home, dropping to 2-3 this season. Check out the highlights above!
WHITNEY POINT, NY
City
Norwich, NY
Norwich, NY
Sports
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Blows Past Owego on the Road

This afternoon the titans of Class "B", Maine-Endwell, traveled to Owego Free Academy looking to remain undefeated this season. The Spartans took care of business, notching 28 points in the first half, en-route to a 42-7 defeat of the Indians. Check out the highlights above!
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegonian.com

NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week October 8 Recap

The day started with clouds and plenty of rain over the course of the morning. The track crew at Oswego Speedway was able to maintain the racing surface for a night full of racing as another day of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week was written into the history book. The day was highlighted with the Salute to the Troops 150 and the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50. Prior to opening ceremonies, the Super DIRTcar Series completed their postponed qualifying heats and the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds concluded their Last Chance Showdowns.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York

If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away

Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
OWEGO, NY
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

2 Must-See Events in Chenango County

While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
