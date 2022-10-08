Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Pine Tree 44-31
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Whitehoue Wildcats in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 44-31. Click the video above for the highlights.
A closer look into the Lindale 'Hogs,' terrorizing defensive lines across #bEastTexas
LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Eagles got off to a hot start 2-0 start in district play with wins over Henderson (44-7) and Athens (63-21). The team's toughest test is yet to come against Kilgore and Chapel Hill in a tough District 9-4A Division I. A point of emphasis...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grand Saline beats Arp 31-13
ARP, Texas — The Grand Saline Indians went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Arp, 31-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk shuts out Winona 63-0
NEW LONDON, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Winona, 63-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting; shooter unknown
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a woman injured. Around 10:10 pm, police were called to Oak Hill Plaza on a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in a vehicle with...
Tyler, TX Child Tested Positive for Meth, Parents Were Arrested
It’s always a sad situation when a child isn’t being cared for properly, which was the case with a 3-year-old child in Tyler, Texas. The Tyler Paper first reported that Child Protective Services intervened after a 3-year-old child tested positive for having methamphetamine, amphetamine, and marijuana in their system.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
