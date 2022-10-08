Read full article on original website
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Pine Tree 44-31
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Whitehoue Wildcats in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 44-31. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35
LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grand Saline beats Arp 31-13
ARP, Texas — The Grand Saline Indians went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Arp, 31-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
