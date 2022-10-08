Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: A Great Saturday To Be A (Lady) Tiger
It’s a great weekend to be a Warsaw Tiger… specifically, a Warsaw Lady Tiger. I don’t use the term Lady Tiger in my writing, nor in my PA announcing, though. This morning, however, the distinction is handy for acknowledging the success among an almost-all Warsaw girls’ fall sports team.
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/6
Warsaw girls soccer picked up its third win in a row Thursday to advance to the IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 championship. The Tigers defeated Columbia City 3-1to improve their record to 13-4-2. With the game tied with less than 12 minutes remaining, Lola Pepper scored the go-ahead goal off of her own rebound. A few minutes later Macy Wayne scored an insurance goal to seal the deal. Warsaw takes on Homestead Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort Wayne Northrop for a spot in the regional.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
Times-Union Newspaper
Owen Cobbum
SYRACUSE – Owen Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
WOWO News
Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne schools on lockdown for an hour Friday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Shawnee and Lincoln Middle Schools were on lockdown for about an hour Friday morning due to police activity. Police say they were searching the area of 900 Cook Road for a suspicious person, who was a possible suspect in other investigations after they ran from officers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Bike Rodeo Held At Sacred Heart
A tradition that started in the early 1990s at Atwood Elementary School by the Noon Optimist Club is growing. The rodeo moved to Jefferson Elementary School in 2006 and was held annually. Last May, a rodeo was held at Warsaw Community Church, adding more schools hosting: Jefferson, Claypool and Eisenhower elementaries.
'I will be held accountable': Fort Wayne mayor apologizes after arrested for DUI after crash
The 70-year-old mayor read a statement to reporters, apologizing for a "poor decision" to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a local event Saturday. Henry says, "I will be held accountable."
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dale Stidams
NORTH WEBSTER – Dale Stidams, 61, Pierceton, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
Comments / 0