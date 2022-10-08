Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35
LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Forney 46-7
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Forney Jackrabbits went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Forney, 46-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk shuts out Winona 63-0
NEW LONDON, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Winona, 63-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
scttx.com
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 8
The Center Roughriders had a bye for Friday October 7. The Roughriders are now 4-2 overall. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They will host the Van Vandals on Friday, October 14, 2022.Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Joaquin Rams are now 3-0 in District...
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
KLTV
Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience. J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
lsonews.com
Cut off: East Texans fished here for generations — until new owner builds a fence
The Cutoff is a public waterway under Texas law. Locals are fighting to get it back. Story by Michael Marks, Texas Standard. This story was originally published by Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas. <iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1MUnE5mqX3c5njgDpB20_8elGszCFgZA&ehbc=2E312F” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>. During the COVID-19...
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
