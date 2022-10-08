ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.

GILMER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO