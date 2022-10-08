ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/6

Warsaw girls soccer picked up its third win in a row Thursday to advance to the IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 championship. The Tigers defeated Columbia City 3-1to improve their record to 13-4-2. With the game tied with less than 12 minutes remaining, Lola Pepper scored the go-ahead goal off of her own rebound. A few minutes later Macy Wayne scored an insurance goal to seal the deal. Warsaw takes on Homestead Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort Wayne Northrop for a spot in the regional.
WARSAW, IN
WANE 15

10/7 Highlight Zone – Week Eight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 8 Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll clinched the SAC title, Columbia City and Norwell both won to set up a huge showdown in the NE8, while Angola and Eastside clinched the NECC big & small division title, respectively to headline […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City

(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
LA PORTE, IN
City
Rochester, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Wabash, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday

CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
CLAYPOOL, IN
Person
Nate Parker
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community Schools To Have Three Music Performances

The public will be able to see three different performances next week from the Warsaw Community Schools Music Department. The Warsaw Community High School Choir Department will put on its “Sound Scape” concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center.?It is free of charge and general admission.
WARSAW, IN
#Trc#American Football#Valley Piles On Points
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding

In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
INDIANA STATE
The Waynedale News

Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant

One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN

