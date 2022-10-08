Read full article on original website
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/6
Warsaw girls soccer picked up its third win in a row Thursday to advance to the IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 championship. The Tigers defeated Columbia City 3-1to improve their record to 13-4-2. With the game tied with less than 12 minutes remaining, Lola Pepper scored the go-ahead goal off of her own rebound. A few minutes later Macy Wayne scored an insurance goal to seal the deal. Warsaw takes on Homestead Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort Wayne Northrop for a spot in the regional.
10/7 Highlight Zone – Week Eight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 1 Snider topped 5A no. 8 Dwenger in the “Game of the Week,” Carroll clinched the SAC title, Columbia City and Norwell both won to set up a huge showdown in the NE8, while Angola and Eastside clinched the NECC big & small division title, respectively to headline […]
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
Marcus Freeman Talks About Jacob Lacey's Decision to Transfer
Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman talked about the decision of defensive tackle Jacob Lacey who has decided to transfer which, according to Freeman will allow graduate player Chris Smith (6'1 310, Detroit, MI) and sophomore Gabe Rubï¿½
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
Warsaw Community Schools To Have Three Music Performances
The public will be able to see three different performances next week from the Warsaw Community Schools Music Department. The Warsaw Community High School Choir Department will put on its “Sound Scape” concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center.?It is free of charge and general admission.
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
$15 million planned for improvements at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Missing Kosciusko County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
SILVER LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert that was issued for Terry Nash, 69, who was missing out of Silver Lake in Kosciusko County was candeled after police say he was found safe. ORIGINAL STORY:. The search for a missing Kosciusko County man is underway. The Silver Lake Police...
I&M restores power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers by 5 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., that number was in the single digits.
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
