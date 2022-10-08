Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast Friday evening schedule
We’ve still got a few more days of Cruisin’ the Coast fun and there are many events across the Coast today for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 to 9 tonight, featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 and the Molly Ringwalds take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.
wxxv25.com
Church of the Redeemer’s annual pumpkin patch returns to the Coast
It wouldn’t be fall without a pumpkin patch and Church of the Redeemer is back with their annual pumpkin patch. For 29 years, the Church of the Redeemer has had a pumpkin patch for the community. 2,600 pumpkins were shipped all the way from New Mexico to coastal Mississippi for this event.
wxxv25.com
Victim of hit and run in Bay St. Louis identified
A Bay St. Louis man who was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday has been identified. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said 51-year-old Randall Laws died of blunt force trauma. Laws was originally from out-of-state, but had been in the Bay St. Louis area for about nine years and was often seen on his bicycle.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. East Central Hornets
Last week, the undefeated Picayune Maroon Tide was on the road against previously undefeated Vancleave. This week, the still undefeated Maroon Tide are at home against the undefeated East Central Hornets. Defending 5A state champs rolling out the welcome mat for the Hornets, the region 4 team that came the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune hosts East Central in battle of the unbeatens
Friday night means high school football! Tonight, a week seven battle of the unbeatens between Picayune and East Central. News 25 Sports Director Jeff Haeger has more.
Comments / 0