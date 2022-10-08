We’ve still got a few more days of Cruisin’ the Coast fun and there are many events across the Coast today for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 to 9 tonight, featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 and the Molly Ringwalds take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO