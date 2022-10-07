ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Maisonneuve
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Northern Kentucky#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Includes Ohio State in His Top Five, 2025 OL Avery Gach Picks Up an OSU Offer and Arion Carter Schedules an Official Visit

One of Ohio State’s top remaining defensive tackle targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his decision down to five schools. Four-star Georgia prospect Kayden McDonald announced a top five Thursday consisting of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida and Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect will make his commitment on Oct. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paul VI High School football team will have a game with Northern Burlington County Regional High School on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy