Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
sunny95.com
Buckeyes move up in poll
COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in Week 7 Coaches Poll, up to No. 2 in AP Poll
Welcome to the halfway point of the 2022 college football season. Week 6 of the year is now in the books after another exciting weekend across the sport and six weeks remain before the conference championship games. Ohio State continued to do what the team has done all year on...
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week seven AP Poll, No. 3 in coaches poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week. Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow […]
Ohio State away games mean big business for bars outside Columbus
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – When the Ohio State Buckeyes play at home, crowds tend to stay closer to Ohio Stadium, but for away games, restaurants, and bars in suburban areas often have huge money-making weekends without the competition on High Street. All day long on Saturday, sports bars in Westerville were packed with people dressed […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Kurelic: What I saw Friday night; Carter, Curtis and McDonald; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Springfield at Centerville game to see Ohio State 2024...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
cwcolumbus.com
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
cwcolumbus.com
Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Includes Ohio State in His Top Five, 2025 OL Avery Gach Picks Up an OSU Offer and Arion Carter Schedules an Official Visit
One of Ohio State’s top remaining defensive tackle targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his decision down to five schools. Four-star Georgia prospect Kayden McDonald announced a top five Thursday consisting of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Florida and Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect will make his commitment on Oct. 31.
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
