Powerhouse Plays – October 7

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made its return on Friday, which also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.

Every Friday, KELOLAND Sports highlights the top plays and playmakers during our Powerhouse Plays.

Games featured in the Powerhouse Plays:

  • Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens
  • Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg
  • Washington vs. O’Gorman
  • Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln
  • Spearfish vs. Tea Area
  • Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian
  • Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
