Powerhouse Plays – October 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made its return on Friday, which also marks the return of Powerhouse Plays.

Every Friday, KELOLAND Sports highlights the top plays and playmakers during our Powerhouse Plays.

Games featured in the Powerhouse Plays:

Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens

Rapid City Central vs. Harrisburg

Washington vs. O’Gorman

Brandon Valley vs. Lincoln

Spearfish vs. Tea Area

Beresford vs. Sioux Falls Christian

Tri-Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

Iowa: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

