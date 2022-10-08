Read full article on original website
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Enterprise vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rivals Enterprise and Dothan squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line. Enterprise leads the series 2-1. That record is since Dothan and Northview consolidated in 2019 becoming what we now know as Dothan High. Entering Friday, Enterprise had already lost three region games and a fourth would […]
The Extra Point: Play of the night
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Play of the night goes to Ariton! Andyn Garrison drops back and lobs it to Matthew Harrell and he does the rest making defenders miss on his way to the endzone.
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth
REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
Wetumpka, October 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch Nick Saban Draw Up Alabama's Defense On Last Night's Final Play
With Texas A&m down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Here's Nick Saban drawing up how Alabama defended them...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Investigator alleges racial slur led to murder of businessman in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An investigator with the Dothan Police Department believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home over the Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, DPD investigator Morgan Owens testified that Blount allegedly used a […]
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Differences Between Chapter 7 & Chapter 13 Bankruptcy In Montgomery, Alabama
Major Indebtedness and Bankruptcy, a Scary Situation. For some folks, declaring bankruptcy means the end of the world for them financially. For others, filing for bankruptcy means a breath of fresh air and a chance to start over again financially. All the legal language of bankruptcy is difficult for consumers to understand; thus, you need to hire a bankruptcy attorney.
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
WSFA
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
