Washington, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny

Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell

Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg cruises past Jeannette

Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
JEANNETTE, PA
Josh Jenkins
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State's key stats during its 5-0 start

Penn State’s bye week is over. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions produced a pair of impressive victories in the month of September, winning at Purdue (35-31) and Auburn (41-12). But there is still plenty of work left. Remember, Penn State started 5-0 last season and the Lions lost...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris football shut out by Gardner-Webb in Big South opener

Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris, 48-0, on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and...
MOON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers

Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches

Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Freeport football celebrating 100 years

Happy 100th anniversary to the Freeport football program. The Alle-Kiski Valley’s most successful legacy will celebrate a century of tradition Friday when the Yellowjackets host Knoch at 7 p.m. The players will have “100” decals attached to their helmets, and former players have been invited for pregame recognition....
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola

The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
FREEPORT, PA

