High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny
Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
Amire Spencer had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Serra Catholic scored a 28-14 win over Yough (2-5, 1-3) in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play Friday night. Elijah Ward threw for 121 yards and a touchdown while teammate Quadir Stribling tossed for 131 yards and one...
Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell
Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette
Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
After cutting it close on the tee, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton earns spot in PIAA field
Lucy Brayton received no practice swings, little time to relax on the putting green or time to find her focus. When Brayton’s mom pulled up in front of the first tee at Valley Brook Country Club, Lucy only had time to hop out, grab her clubs and head over to sign-in.
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
Penn State's key stats during its 5-0 start
Penn State’s bye week is over. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions produced a pair of impressive victories in the month of September, winning at Purdue (35-31) and Auburn (41-12). But there is still plenty of work left. Remember, Penn State started 5-0 last season and the Lions lost...
Robert Morris football shut out by Gardner-Webb in Big South opener
Bailey Fisher threw three touchdown passes, the Gardner-Webb defense allowed just 19 yards in the second half and the Runnin’ Bulldogs rolled past Robert Morris, 48-0, on Saturday in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Gardner-Webb led 20-0 at halftime after Fisher ran for a touchdown and...
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
George Guido: Freeport football celebrating 100 years
Happy 100th anniversary to the Freeport football program. The Alle-Kiski Valley’s most successful legacy will celebrate a century of tradition Friday when the Yellowjackets host Knoch at 7 p.m. The players will have “100” decals attached to their helmets, and former players have been invited for pregame recognition....
2 Peters Township football players pushing toward success at a bakery
Two Peters Township high school football players set their alarm early to head to work at a local bakery where they’re learning about team chemistry and work ethic over the summer. Early morning wake-up calls come quickly for Peters Township quarterback Chris Cibrone and running back Richie Woods. The...
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
Report: Pitt G Dior Johnson Charged With Felony Assault
The arrest of a Pitt Panthers player has two sides of the story.
