WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
WECT
Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd Annual Autumn with Topsail Festival will feature artists, food, inflatables and more from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. The Historical Society of Topsail Island will host the festival at its Assembly Building and grounds at 720 Channel Blvd in Topsail Beach.
WECT
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St. and Carolina Beach Road. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Brewery expands to Raleigh; new tap room offers more variety
WILLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)-A Wilmington brewery is expanding and will now have three locations, including one in the triangle. New Anthem Beer Project plans to open in downtown Raleigh, and is expected to open in the spring, according to co-owner Aaron Skiles. The new taproom will be located in the Smoky...
WECT
NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at town hall forum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium for a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The forum will be hosted by Jon Evans and moderated by WHQR’s...
WECT
Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. “After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department...
WMBF
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
columbuscountynews.com
$75,000 3 bd 1ba 832 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
ATTENTION INVESTORS and HOME-FLIPPERS: Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for a starter-home or fixer-upper!Hello from Chadbourn, NC ”the Strawberry Capital of the World!” Approximately 830 sq. ft. with 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located on a quiet street within city limits. Has a screened back porch and covered front porch! Great location as its only a short drive to North Carolina’s greatest beaches: Myrtle Beach, Wilmington Beach, and Ocean Isle Beaches.This home has great potential and would serve as a great beginner home or investment property to expand your portfolio!
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Changes are coming to CFPUA eBills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says it’s changing the way it delivers paperless bills. Starting this fall, CFPUA is moving to a new vendor for eBill notifications. The company says customers will need to set up an online account to keep receiving notifications.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds was last seen driving a U-Haul,
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
