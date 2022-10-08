ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wpr.org

Wisconsin utilities propose more battery storage, but supply chain issues are delaying projects statewide

Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. Even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may delay their expansion statewide. Madison-based Alliant Energy recently announced it will spend $354 million...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc15.com

Tracking some needed rainfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thankfully we’re waking up to some warmer temperatures this morning compared to 24 hours ago. Highs today will be warmer as well, in the mid-60s for most of southern Wisconsin. A cold front will move in from the north during the afternoon, mainly bringing an increase in clouds but we could squeeze out a sprinkle or two if the atmosphere has enough moisture.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Virtual map to help City of Sun Prairie plan pedestrian routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie residents are getting the opportunity to decide how the city builds transportation options for pedestrians, according to a post from the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department. In an effort to make active transportation, including walking, biking and rolling easier, safer and more...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand

Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Souper Bowls. WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:19...
MADISON, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution

State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs. Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Sunny & Mild Today and Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring more sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region for today. Over the next several days, a warm front and a cold front will move through. Each will influence our weather from both a temperature and a precipitation standpoint. Plenty of sunshine expected...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national

The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
MADISON, WI
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI

