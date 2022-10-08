Read full article on original website
WSC receiving votes in national poll ahead of big-time matchup at Augustana
WACO, Tex. – When the Wayne State College football team meets Augustana this weekend, a spot in the national rankings could be on the line. For the second time this season, the Wildcats are receiving votes in the NCAA Division II coaches’ poll. Wayne State received seven votes,...
Kowalczyk, Powders collect NSIC Football Player of the Week honors
WAYNE, Neb. -- Two Wayne State College football plays were announced as players of the week on Monday morning. Wayne State College sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders were announced as NSIC Defense and Special Teams Players of the Week. They were announced respectively following their play...
WSC rebounds, knocks off Minnesota State on homecoming
WAYNE, Neb. -- In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
Norfolk, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
WSC volleyball scores 20th straight win with sweep of Northern State
ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Double-doubles by Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker powered #1 Wayne State to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Northern Sun Conference volleyball sweep Friday evening at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Wildcats are now 20-0 on the season and 10-0 in the NSIC while the host Wolves are 10-8 and 5-5 in the league. The 20th win for Wayne State also marks the 17th time in the last 18 seasons Wayne State volleyball has posted a 20-win season.
NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9
NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
OCT 14 (6:45 PM CT) - Tri County Northeast vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (NCN TV)
LAUREL - The game between Tri County Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you...
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
NPS school board member submits resignation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school board is going to have a vacancy right before the upcoming election. According to the agenda for Monday's Norfolk School Board meeting, board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite has submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. No reason was given for the resignation, but in...
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
