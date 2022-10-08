ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
John Ruane
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola

The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
FREEPORT, PA

