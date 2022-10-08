Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
Football: DePaul uses 4th quarter surge to take down Hudson Catholic
DePaul went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 38-20 win over Hudson Catholic in Wayne. Anthony Almeida scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for DePaul (2-4), while Jaeden Sloan also scored a rushing touchdown. Luke Monteyne went 5-for-5 in PATs in the win and converted...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
