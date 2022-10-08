ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg cruises past Jeannette

Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
JEANNETTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Mckeesport, PA
Football
City
Alverton, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mckeesport, PA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers

Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Scotties#Gladiators
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches

Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Lebanon, Knoch teams win WPIAL doubles titles

At the WPIAL girls tennis doubles championships Friday, a Knoch team gave its school a four-peat while a Mt. Lebanon duo put its school back on top after a long time away. In Class 2A, Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb, the top seed, defeated Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt, 6-3, 6-2. Bauer became the sixth player to win three WPIAL doubles titles and Greb repeated as doubles champ.
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola

The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State's key stats during its 5-0 start

Penn State’s bye week is over. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions produced a pair of impressive victories in the month of September, winning at Purdue (35-31) and Auburn (41-12). But there is still plenty of work left. Remember, Penn State started 5-0 last season and the Lions lost...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy