ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say

EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Philadelphia#Shooting#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy