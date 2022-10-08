Read full article on original website
fox29.com
DA: Man charged after opening fire on multiple Philadelphia officers in 'unprovoked' attack
PHILADELPHIA - Multiple police officers became the target of a man, who is now being charged with several counts of attempted murder, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Keith Blount, 59, is accused of firing several ‘unprovoked’ shots at officers driving down the 3300 block of North 10th Street...
Police investigating after woman shot in Mayfair section of Philadelphia
The shooting happened across the street from Mayfair Elementary School and the Mayfair Community Center.
Pa. police in gun battle shoot man suspected of killing FedEx worker
Police officers shot a man during a gun battle Friday in north Philadelphia who they believe killed a FedEx worker at a distribution center near Philadelphia International Airport, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. No police officers were injured during the event, the Inquirer said. Police reported they were being shot...
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon. A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local...
Philly Man Wanted For Stabbing Victim Outside Montco Wawa Store: Police
A Philadelphia man is wanted by police in Montgomery County for stabbing a victim outside a Wawa store on Saturday, Oct. 8. It all went down around 8:50 a.m. at the store located on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, local police said. Ivan Davonte Stephens...
fox29.com
Police: Man, woman critical after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight shootings in Philadelphia left a man and woman in critical condition Saturday morning. Police say the first shooting rang out on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington just before 2 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was found shot once in the stomach and once in...
fox29.com
Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
CBS News
Man shot multiple times inside store in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a store in Kensington on Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Police say he was shot throughout the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital,...
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
Shooting outside of Bucks County bar leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Upper Southampton late Friday night.
2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report
Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
CBS News
25-year-old woman found shot, dead in Rhwanhurst basement: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a Basement in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Saturday morning, police say. The woman was found with three gunshot wounds on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police say she was shot three times. Medics pronounced her...
23-year-old shot on Broad Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot...
fox29.com
Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood bar Friday night. Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton around 11:30 p.m.
Philadelphia police searching for couple who broke into and robbed Philadelphia barbershop
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man and a woman...
Pair Killed In Suburban Philadelphia Bar Shooting Were Childhood Friends
Two men killed in a shooting at a bar in Suburban Philadelphia have been identified by loved ones as close childhood friends. Steve Panebianco and Ray Ferrell were gunned down around 11:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southhampton, CBS Philly reports. A third individual was wounded.
Police release video of shooting suspects in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope someone recognizes the three men seen in a newly released surveillance video. The men are suspected of taking part in a shooting near Broad and Windrim Streets around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.Police say the three suspects were inside a store before they shot a man out on the sidewalk.The victim survived. If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call police.
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
