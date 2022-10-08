ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mount Vernon.

The Madison Comprehensive High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Madison Comprehensive High School
Mount Vernon High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Madison Comprehensive High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.

Madison Comprehensive High School
Mount Vernon High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Warrington, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Abington High School football team will have a game with Central Bucks South High School on October 10, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio

Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Oct. 7

C — Austin Niederkohr 3 run (kick failed), 4:53. C — Niederkohr 97 run (Lance Rickle kick), 2:36. C — Landen Kemerley 78 run (Rickle kick), :58. C — Nathan Brodman 2 run (kick blocked), 9:22. C — Conner Norden 39 run (Rickle kick), 6:58.
CAREY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Mansfield, OH
Football
Mansfield, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Mount Vernon, OH
Sports
Mansfield, OH
Sports
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Mount Vernon, OH
Education
City
Mount Vernon, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
MANSFIELD, OH
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Junior Varsity Football
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH

Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy