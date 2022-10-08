(NORMAL) The two candidates for Illinois Governor met for their first of two scheduled face-to-face debates last night at Illinois State University in Normal. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey took the stage with the issue of crime taking much of the debate time. While issues relating to the SAFE-T Act were talked about, other discussion included the COVID-19 pandemic and state disaster declarations, plus gun rights, abortion rights, and the state economy. The second and final gubernatorial debate will be two weeks before the November 8th election, on October 18th, in Chicago.

