Daily Northwestern
Illinois gubernatorial candidates Pritzker and Bailey debate cash bail
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent much of Thursday night’s gubernatorial debate debating Republican candidate Darren Bailey about the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform package that will abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1. WGN9 TV moderators asked the candidates about the outcomes of the act...
IL state comptroller candidates Susana Mendoza, Shannon Teresi make their pitch ahead of midterms
Just under a month until the November midterms, candidates for state comptroller made their pitches on how to pay Illinois bills.
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
ourquadcities.com
Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race
Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Illinois Democrats carved up their state — and may still lose a seat
Outgoing Rep. Cheri Bustos’ campaign message in 2020 was “Illinois is worth fighting for.” Now, her one-time Republican challenger is running a similar message: “America is worth the fight.”
Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Illinois Politics: Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate, Offers Best Possible Challenge to Pres. Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,”...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/7/22)
(NORMAL) The two candidates for Illinois Governor met for their first of two scheduled face-to-face debates last night at Illinois State University in Normal. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey took the stage with the issue of crime taking much of the debate time. While issues relating to the SAFE-T Act were talked about, other discussion included the COVID-19 pandemic and state disaster declarations, plus gun rights, abortion rights, and the state economy. The second and final gubernatorial debate will be two weeks before the November 8th election, on October 18th, in Chicago.
Illinois voters will decide on workers’ rights constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
Washington Examiner
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
Missouri participation in public benefits program WIC fell sharply during pandemic
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified economic hardship and unemployment, Missouri saw one of the nation’s sharpest drops in participation in WIC, a federal benefits program for low-income women and children, according to a report released last week. The steep decline, the report found, was associated with Missouri’s burdensome...
Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition
Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its investments in clean energy and...
