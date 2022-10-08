ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Daily Northwestern

Illinois gubernatorial candidates Pritzker and Bailey debate cash bail

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent much of Thursday night’s gubernatorial debate debating Republican candidate Darren Bailey about the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform package that will abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1. WGN9 TV moderators asked the candidates about the outcomes of the act...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race

Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
massachusettsnewswire.com

Illinois Politics: Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate, Offers Best Possible Challenge to Pres. Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/7/22)

(NORMAL) The two candidates for Illinois Governor met for their first of two scheduled face-to-face debates last night at Illinois State University in Normal. Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey took the stage with the issue of crime taking much of the debate time. While issues relating to the SAFE-T Act were talked about, other discussion included the COVID-19 pandemic and state disaster declarations, plus gun rights, abortion rights, and the state economy. The second and final gubernatorial debate will be two weeks before the November 8th election, on October 18th, in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground

The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
