Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us
Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms that running for president is 'off the table': 'The most important thing to me is being a daddy'
"My number one priority is my daughters," said Johnson, a father of three, during an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."
Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Wakes Him up in a Way That’s More Effective Than Coffee
If you don’t want a shocking wake-up call tomorrow morning, don’t show your kids Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hilarious new video. (Seriously, you’ll regret it!) Now that you’ve been effectively warned, check out a hilarious video the Black Adam star posted over the weekend. His 6-year-old daughter Jasmine thought of a unique — and jolting! — way to wake up her dad, and he caught the whole thing on camera.
Internet Reacts to Video of Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd
Dwayne Johnson received an unexpected gift while on stage as part of his tour for the upcoming Black Adam film—and let's just say passing a live baby through a crowd definitely has social media buzzing. In the now-viral clip, Jonhson, 50, was onstage in Mexico City when a tiny...
Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?
While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
Dwayne Johnson Addresses Presidential Run Rumors
Dwayne Johnson broke his silence on the idea of a presidential run. Dwayne Johnson wears a lot of hats. The global star is preparing for the release of his newest film, Black Adam, which, if history teaches us anything, will probably be a hit. He also just recently starred as a dog in DC League Of Super Pets across from Kevin Hart. And of course, he’s always got his foot in the WWE game.
Dwayne Johnson Confirms Running For President Is ‘Off The Table,’ But Has A Sweet Reason
Dwayne Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world, but in recent years there’s been talk that The Rock may have his sights set on political office, specifically. Johnson could run for President of the United States. In the past, The Rock has at least teased the possibility that he might seriously consider running, but he now says his candidacy is “off the table” at least for the moment, because his job as dad is more important.
