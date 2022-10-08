BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO