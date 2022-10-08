Read full article on original website
WRGB
Schenectady County celebrates fall foliage at Mabee Farm
ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, NY — For fall lovers, it is prime time, pumpkin spice is plentiful, giant pumpkins seem to be taking over the earth, and the leaves, they are at their best. And today, people in Schenectady celebrated all of that nature flourishing at the same time. The 9th...
WRGB
Shed-building event gives girls hands-on construction experience
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The next generation of female builders pulled out their tool belts and hard hats Saturday morning at the Saratoga Showcase of Homes women’s shed building event!. Local ninth and tenth grade female students got an introduction to construction. They learned how to frame,...
WRGB
Unity House hosts domestic violence awareness block party
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Over the course of a year, about 10 million men and women in the United States are abused by an intimate partner. Saturday in Troy, groups of people and organizations came together to try help those going through such pain. The Unity House held a...
WRGB
Troy firefighters say staffing not addressed enough in 2023 city budget
Troy, NY (WRGB) — City of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden unveiled his 2023 Budget proposal on Friday, addressing some of the fire department's needs, but according to the Troy Uniformed Firefighters Association, it isn't enough. There's nothing to address manning in the budget. Twenty-five years ago we did 5,900...
WRGB
Fire Prevention Month: Message from Schenectady Fire Chief
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WRGB) — October is Fire Prevention month, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 by trying to raise safety awareness to prevent future tragedies. CBS6 sat down with the Schenectady Fire Chief Donald Mareno to hear the message his department is sending. "Every year we want to...
WRGB
Saratoga officials say ramping up security, police presence led to safer summer
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Spa City is nearly one month removed from the end of track season, this time last year the city was coming off a summer filled with stabbings, shootings, and violence. "There was an awful lot of tension in the street last summer in...
WRGB
Rowing clubs take a marathon trip along the Mohawk
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Rowers took to the Mohawk River for a marathon Saturday. Members of the Burnt Hills and Shenendehowa youth rowing clubs, mostly in 8-seat boats but some in 4-seaters, hit the water at the Schoharie Crossing in the morning, traveling 26.2 miles along the river and passing through five locks.
WRGB
Chowderfest returns to sellout crowd in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Chowderfest is back in the city of Troy! But this time with an all-new way to enjoy the experience of eating some good old chowder!. This year-- the event planners decided to get rid of pre-sale tickets and welcome people free of cost instead-- people were able to purchase $2 samples that came in four-ounce containers.
WRGB
Albany man convicted for 2021 July shots fired incident
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has convicted for a 2021 July shots fired incident. Amir McFadden, 19 of Albany was convicted of one Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, following a jury trial in Albany County Court. On Monday, July 26, 2021...
WRGB
"The Way We Were" car show brings classic wheels to Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Downtown Ballston Spa turned into one big showroom Sunday, but one with the look of yesteryear. The Way We Were car show thrilling car enthusiasts in the Capital Region for the 20th straight year, a record number of cars this year too, about 500 in total, everything from the classics to the muscles on display. This event's goal to invigorate downtown Ballston Spa, helping give businesses a busy day of sales, a vibrant atmosphere highlighted by folks showing off their hood ornaments and v8 engines.
WRGB
Collectors get their hands on history at political memorabilia event
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — If you ever wanted to get your hands on a vintage campaign button for Nelson Rockefeller, a photo of Teddy Roosevelt smoking a cigarette, or even a presidential puppet, Saturday was the day for you. The Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Albany was host to...
WRGB
Jury finds man guilty of stabbing two at "Stop the Steal" rally
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally. The...
WRGB
Fugitive task force arrests two in Schenectady on narcotics and weapons charges
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Terrance Williams and Destiny Graham in Schenectady for narcotics trafficking and gun possession, Friday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators seized approximately one-kilogram combined weight of...
WRGB
Three facing felony narcotics charges in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Three men face drug charges in Amsterdam, after police executed two search warrants Wednesday. According to the Amsterdam Police Department, the department and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday October 5th at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.
WRGB
Gust of wind blamed for weekend single engine plane crash in Northamption
NORTHAMPTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say no-one was injured after a weekend plane crash over the weekend. Police say they responded just before noon on October 9th after a small plane was found in shallow water and flipped over. Investigators say it appears that the single engine plane,...
WRGB
Week 6: Friday Night Lights Highlights
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — All week long, these kids wait to shine in the spotlight of game night, and let me tell ya, there was some great action tonight going on across the Capital Region. First Up: Niskayuna and Troy. It's getting colder outside day by day but...
