ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week 7 High School Football Scores

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6QXt_0iQueda400

8-Player

District 9

East Mills 52, East Union 6

Bedford 50, Stanton/Essex 6

Fremont-Mills 54, Griswold 0

District 10

Exira-EHK 57, Boyer Valley 7

CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

West Harrison 35, Audubon 26

Non-District

Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18

Class A

District 7

Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0

St. Albert 56, Sidney 23

SW Valley 49, Riverside 21

District 8

Westwood 48, Missouri Valley 16

Woodbury Central 36, Tri-Center 34

Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13

Non-District

AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia 0

Class 1A

District 7

ACGC 48, Panorama 26

Van Meter 63, Interstate-35 7

West Central Valley 58, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0

District 8

Kuemper Catholic 42, Treynor 7

East Sac County 21, MVAOCOU 14

Underwood 56, West Monona 0

Class 2A

District 8

Clarinda 58, DM Christian 43

Red Oak 20, Clarke 6

Greene County at Shenandoah (Cancelled)

Class 3A

District 6

Harlan 42, ADM 7

Atlantic 39, Knoxville 13

Creston 69, Saydel 0

Class 4A

District 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, DM Hoover 0

Lewis Central 58, Glenwood 22

Winterset 55, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class 5A

Waukee 58, Abraham Lincoln 14

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

High School Football Results Friday October 7

(The Storm falls to 5-1 and will host Moorhead next Friday) (Cathedral drops to 1-5 and will play at home against Little Falls next Friday) (Apollo falls to 1-5 and will play at Becker next Friday) Willmar 33, Rocori 28. (Rocori falls to 5-2 and will play their final regular...
HIGH SCHOOL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy