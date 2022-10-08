Week 7 High School Football Scores
8-Player
District 9
East Mills 52, East Union 6
Bedford 50, Stanton/Essex 6
Fremont-Mills 54, Griswold 0
District 10
Exira-EHK 57, Boyer Valley 7
CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
West Harrison 35, Audubon 26
Non-District
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Class A
District 7
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
St. Albert 56, Sidney 23
SW Valley 49, Riverside 21
District 8
Westwood 48, Missouri Valley 16
Woodbury Central 36, Tri-Center 34
Lawton-Bronson 20, IKM-Manning 13
Non-District
AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia 0
Class 1A
District 7
ACGC 48, Panorama 26
Van Meter 63, Interstate-35 7
West Central Valley 58, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0
District 8
Kuemper Catholic 42, Treynor 7
East Sac County 21, MVAOCOU 14
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
Class 2A
District 8
Clarinda 58, DM Christian 43
Red Oak 20, Clarke 6
Greene County at Shenandoah (Cancelled)
Class 3A
District 6
Harlan 42, ADM 7
Atlantic 39, Knoxville 13
Creston 69, Saydel 0
Class 4A
District 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, DM Hoover 0
Lewis Central 58, Glenwood 22
Winterset 55, Thomas Jefferson 0
Class 5A
Waukee 58, Abraham Lincoln 14
