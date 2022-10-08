ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Seeks Applicants for Trades Licensing Board

The City of Erie is welcoming applicants to serve on its trades licensing board, according to a news release issued Monday. Applicants should be available to attend monthly or semi-monthly meetings and spend time preparing ahead of meetings. Initially, terms will be staggered with one-, two-, and three-year appointments. Each...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Women's March Held in Downtown Erie

Dozens of women gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon for the annual Women's March. This came as Women's Marches for reproductive rights took place all across the country. In Erie, there were dozens of booths from different local organizations set up where people could learn more about different female-owned...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

The Pa. Senate race heats up as both candidates campaign in Erie one week apart

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in Erie Thursday night, campaigning for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. It’s the Democratic candidate’s second visit to Erie since he relaunched his campaign this summer. Political experts say it’s a tight race, definitely one to follow this election season. His opponent Dr. Oz visited Erie just last week. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Part of W. Lake Rd.

Erie Water Works is reporting a "significant" water main break on W. Lake Rd. between Guetner Ave. and Western Ln. Workers are currently on site repairing the 12-inch water main line. W. Lake Rd. is currently closed to traffic in both directions in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Community unites for women’s rights march at Perry Square

Women gathered in Perry Square to voice their beliefs for women and human rights while making a call to action for anyone planning on running for office. Body-positive chants were heard throughout downtown Erie as women and notable local figures marched to spread awareness about women’s rights. “We are down here at Perry Square celebrating […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Couple Charged After 4-Year-Old Child Allegedly Ingests Controlled Substances While in Their Care Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for an Oil City couple charged after their four-year-old child allegedly ingested a controlled substance are scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 36-year-old Theresa L. Blauser and 39-year-old Michael J. Watterson, of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

