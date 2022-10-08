Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Seeks Applicants for Trades Licensing Board
The City of Erie is welcoming applicants to serve on its trades licensing board, according to a news release issued Monday. Applicants should be available to attend monthly or semi-monthly meetings and spend time preparing ahead of meetings. Initially, terms will be staggered with one-, two-, and three-year appointments. Each...
erienewsnow.com
Mayor Schember Hopes to Move Forward with Former Miller Bros. Property Purchase
The City of Erie is continuing to eye the potential purchase of the former Miller Bros. property on State St. The former lawn equipment company closed last August after more than 90 years in business. If purchased by the city, the building will be transformed into a new public safety...
erienewsnow.com
Women's March Held in Downtown Erie
Dozens of women gathered in Perry Square on Saturday afternoon for the annual Women's March. This came as Women's Marches for reproductive rights took place all across the country. In Erie, there were dozens of booths from different local organizations set up where people could learn more about different female-owned...
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
More than 200 animals seized from ‘inhumane’ conditions at Pa. farm: report
Per Erie News Now, more than 200 animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs, were seized from a Summit Township, Erie County, farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the news outlet, it happened at an address in the 7600...
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Veterans in need could soon live in ‘tiny homes,’ work in greenhouse near Erie Sports Center
There’s an initiative to tackle homelessness among veterans here in Erie. Local organizations are teaming up to build tiny homes off of Robison Road next to the Erie Sports Center. The plan is for veterans to move into them before the end of 2023. An initiative to help veterans in need has resulted in a […]
The Pa. Senate race heats up as both candidates campaign in Erie one week apart
Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in Erie Thursday night, campaigning for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. It’s the Democratic candidate’s second visit to Erie since he relaunched his campaign this summer. Political experts say it’s a tight race, definitely one to follow this election season. His opponent Dr. Oz visited Erie just last week. […]
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Part of W. Lake Rd.
Erie Water Works is reporting a "significant" water main break on W. Lake Rd. between Guetner Ave. and Western Ln. Workers are currently on site repairing the 12-inch water main line. W. Lake Rd. is currently closed to traffic in both directions in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid...
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
erienewsnow.com
Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
Community unites for women’s rights march at Perry Square
Women gathered in Perry Square to voice their beliefs for women and human rights while making a call to action for anyone planning on running for office. Body-positive chants were heard throughout downtown Erie as women and notable local figures marched to spread awareness about women’s rights. “We are down here at Perry Square celebrating […]
explore venango
Local Couple Charged After 4-Year-Old Child Allegedly Ingests Controlled Substances While in Their Care Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for an Oil City couple charged after their four-year-old child allegedly ingested a controlled substance are scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 36-year-old Theresa L. Blauser and 39-year-old Michael J. Watterson, of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday,...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
erienewsnow.com
PHOTOS: More than 200 Animals Seized from Summit Township Farm; Numerous Dead Animals Also Found
More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Summit Township farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd. after troopers said they received a video...
Judge deliberating in resentencing of Erie man convicted of murdering 5-year-old in 1992
The man who admitted to killing his five-year-old neighbor 30 years ago was back in front of a judge on Friday. The fate of Scott Schroat is being decided once again in court, but the family of five-year-old Lila Ebright said reliving the fatal moments is anything but easy. A hearing is being held for […]
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches
The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention. The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls. Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Erie. It […]
