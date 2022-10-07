MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO