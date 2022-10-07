ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WI

marshfieldareasports.com

Auburndale volleyball finishes second at Edgar Invitational

EDGAR – The Auburndale volleyball team finished 3-1 to take second place at the Edgar Invitational on Saturday. Auburndale defeated Rib Lake 25-18, 25-18; Bruce 25-11, 25-12; and Abbotsford 26-24, 26-24; before losing to Edgar 25-11, 25-15. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, Bri Weiler had 20 digs, Kimmie Lundgren...
AUBURNDALE, WI


Stratford football shuts out Spencer/Columbus to stay undefeated in CWC Large

SPENCER – The Stratford football team put itself in position to play for the Central Wisconsin Conference Large Division championship next week with a dominating 41-0 win over Spencer/Columbus Catholic on Friday night at Spencer High School. Ashton Wrensch caught six balls for 183 yards and three touchdowns, two...
STRATFORD, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports: September 27-October 2

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Police Reports:. Complainant reported that a line of credit had been opened in his name. He stated that he found out about this a couple of months ago through viewing Credit Karma, and then he received a billing statement. He stated he did not open this account. He was advised to contact the company and report the fraud. He later spoke with Officers and stated that the company is investigating the incident and will reach out to him within 90 days.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Solves Recent Rash of Vandalism

(Mike Warren, Hub City Times) Marshfield police, working with officials at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, have solved a recent rash of vandalism. According to Mike Warren with the Hub City Times, Executive Director Dale Christiansen told Hub City Times the vandalism involved someone coming through the fairgrounds during overnight hours, and using a knife to break out multiple windows along the lower level of the Round Barn’s northern-most side.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Rothschild man faces 5th OWI after Wausau traffic stop

A 52-year-old man is facing a felony charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after radar captured him driving at speeds of about 52 mph on Grand Avenue in Wausau, court records show. Buddy Opelt, of Rothschild, was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 after a Wausau Police...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
centralwinews.com

Cadott Village Board; Board action sends Kwik Trip forward

A Certified Survey Map for Pat Englert, at 618 W. Yellow Street, was approved during a regular Cadott Village Board meeting Oct. 3. She wanted to shift the lot line between her two lots, so she could get her mower around her fence, if she were ever to sell the empty lot. Photo by Julia Wolf.
CADOTT, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek help locating missing 17-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for several weeks. Authorities say Morgan Torrens left on foot from the Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School in Wausau at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. Police believe she left willingly but is without necessary medications, prompting a concern for her safety.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Central Wisconsin man sentenced for buying guns for a meth dealer

A central Wisconsin man will go to federal prison for buying guns for a drug dealer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 31 year old Kyle Richie of Schofield received a two year sentence from a federal judge, to be followed by three years supervised release. Richie...
SCHOFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Heavy Police Presence ends in 7 Arrests

Town of Hansen (OnFocus) On October 6th 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper. Through the search they recovered a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Heroin from the residences. Investigators also seized a large quantity of...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Several facing charges in Wood County drug bust

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven people are facing charges following a large drug investigation near Vesper. During the early morning hours on Thursday investigators executed search warrants at five properties in the town of Hansen near Vesper. As a result of that investigation, authorities seized large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

