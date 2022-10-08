Read full article on original website
The five scientists who won two Nobel prizes
American Barry Sharpless on Wednesday became only the fifth person ever to win a second Nobel Prize, two decades after being awarded his first. AFP looks at the four other people who received the illustrious award twice for their services to mankind:. Marie Curie (1903, 1911) The mother of modern...
3 chemists win Nobel prize for ‘snapping molecules together’￼
Three scientists from the United States and Denmark were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design better medicines.
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 3 - Space and Time in Classical Mechanics
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
Nobel prize awarded for "click chemistry" — an environmentally friendly method of building molecules
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The 2022 Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to a trio for developing click chemistry, an environmentally friendly method for rapidly joining molecules to develop cancer treatments, create materials and illuminate the workings of cells. Carolyn R. Bertozzi from Stanford University...
The Heuristic Value of the Theory of Relativity
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XIV. THE HEURISTIC...
First Experimental Proof That Quantum Entanglement Is Real
A Q&A with Caltech alumnus John Clauser on his first experimental proof of quantum entanglement. When scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement in the 1930s, they were perplexed. Disturbingly, entanglement required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. In fact, Einstein famously called entanglement “spooky action at a distance,” because the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
