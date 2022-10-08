ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | October 7, 2022

By Daniel Esteve
FOX 2 NEWS – Check out week 7 of the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone on Fox 2.

Jim Powers and Kevin Ryans join Daniel Esteve for a big week of high school football, featuring the week’s top matchups, highlights, and insight from across the bi-state area!

PART 1

PART 2

