Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate
Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
pawesome.net
Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby
Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
Seal Slaps The Living Hell Out Of A Kayaker… With An Octopus
It’s a beautiful day, so you and your buddies decide to hit the water for some good ole fashioned kayaking. Get some sun, fresh air, a bit of a workout, and hey, you may even see some cool wildlife. Well, for one poor guy in Kaikoura, New Zealand, the...
How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People
Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Mom's Video of Dachshund Who 'Only Walks at One Speed' Totally Cracks Us Up
Some of the happiest people and animals are the ones that live life at their own pace and don't let others dictate their movements. There's one dog that lives this way, and he is going viral for the hilarious situation he created while out on a walk with his family.
A woman smashed into my car, then cried in my arms
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the parking spot was a bit tight when I pulled in but I went ahead anyway because the entire parking lot was packed. I carefully maneuvered my way beside a bright, poppy red sports car, not thinking much of it.
What is TikTok’s ‘Hot Girl Walk’?
It's been well over a year since the first TikTok video touting the benefits of the “Hot Girl Walk,” as well as the non-negotiable rules of the practice.
pethelpful.com
Devastated Horse Grieves the Absence of Her Baby in Video That Makes Us Want to Sob
We hate to see animals suffering physically or emotionally. Sometimes, all you can do is offer love and comfort to an animal that is in pain. One horse owner understands this when she provided comfort to her grieving horse all day. TikTok user @tayaalexus recently shared a video showing her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Video Showing the Day in the Life of a 'College Dog' Is Capturing Everyone's Hearts
You may think of college life as all parties and homework, but Koda the Golden Retriever is here to change your mind. His days, at least, are filled with naps and kibble dinners!. Koda is one of five Golden Retrievers in the @wildheartsgoldens family, but he's the only one living...
PETS・
Tell Us About Your Experience Coming Out Later In Life — It's Time To Tell Your Story
There's no right time to come out. We're just happy that you did.
In an Inner Room They Found a Diabolical Machine
In an inner room they found a diabolical machine. TO the accompaniment of a crashing roar, not unlike rumbling thunder, the proud Colossus Building, which a few minutes before had reared its sixty stories of artistic architecture towards the blue dome of the sky, crashed in a rugged, dusty heap of stone, brick, cement and mortar. The steel framework, like the skeleton of some prehistoric monster, still reared to dizzy heights but in a bent and twisted shape of grotesque outline. The sixty stories of the perfectly constructed Colossus building had mysteriously crashed! What was the connection between this catastrophe and the weird strains of the Mad Musician's violin?
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Cow Meeting Her New Friends at Missouri Sanctuary Makes Us So Happy
If you spend enough time on TikTok, you know that animal rescue videos are a genre all their own. Whether it's a dog's freedom ride from the shelter or a goat taking in their new home, it's enough to bring a tear to any animal lover's eyes--us included!. This time...
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: My zero-sum hummingbirds
I adore “my” hummingbirds, arguably the best in-close flyers in the world, with reaction times so fast they zip in next to angry defensive bees to score a sip of sugar water despite the bees coming at them in a bee fury that would dissuade virtually any other critter, including me.
I tried an AI image generator: Things got a little weird
Artificial Intelligence generated images are having a moment right now. Curious to see if I could create an artful masterpiece by simply entering text into a box, I decided to check out a free online AI program that lets users create a limited number of photos per day.
Comments / 0