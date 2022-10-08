ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate

Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
Husky Waiting Patiently To Play With The Baby

Dogs always seem to know how to act, and they are some of our greatest teachers. They are incredibly patient and able to detect how we feel about things. We are truly blessed to have them in our lives! Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend before they are even born as is the case in this video.
How To Get Your Dog To Stop Jumping on People

Over the weekend, we celebrated my granddaughter's 6th birthday. My daughter had a party that included all of the family. The one thing that always brings stress to our gatherings is their dog, Goose. Goose is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix and he's huge. He is a beautiful and sweet...
A woman smashed into my car, then cried in my arms

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the parking spot was a bit tight when I pulled in but I went ahead anyway because the entire parking lot was packed. I carefully maneuvered my way beside a bright, poppy red sports car, not thinking much of it.
In an Inner Room They Found a Diabolical Machine

In an inner room they found a diabolical machine. TO the accompaniment of a crashing roar, not unlike rumbling thunder, the proud Colossus Building, which a few minutes before had reared its sixty stories of artistic architecture towards the blue dome of the sky, crashed in a rugged, dusty heap of stone, brick, cement and mortar. The steel framework, like the skeleton of some prehistoric monster, still reared to dizzy heights but in a bent and twisted shape of grotesque outline. The sixty stories of the perfectly constructed Colossus building had mysteriously crashed! What was the connection between this catastrophe and the weird strains of the Mad Musician's violin?
Tom H. Hastings: My zero-sum hummingbirds

I adore “my” hummingbirds, arguably the best in-close flyers in the world, with reaction times so fast they zip in next to angry defensive bees to score a sip of sugar water despite the bees coming at them in a bee fury that would dissuade virtually any other critter, including me.
I tried an AI image generator: Things got a little weird

Artificial Intelligence generated images are having a moment right now. Curious to see if I could create an artful masterpiece by simply entering text into a box, I decided to check out a free online AI program that lets users create a limited number of photos per day.

