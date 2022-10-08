ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

House fire in St. Charles County

According to reports, a home on Fort Sumter Way caught fire around 11:00 a.m. Viewers told FOX 2 that heavy smoke can be seen from Highway 364. According to reports, a home on Fort Sumter Way caught fire around 11:00 a.m. Viewers told FOX 2 that heavy smoke can be seen from Highway 364.
FOX 2

Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show backups near […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Misery in Missouri

A 12-Year-Old Reporter Speaks Out on Corporal Punishment in Public Schools. It is well known among my friends, family, and readership that I have beenam on a mission to stop corporal punishment in public schools. So, it was no surprise when a relevant article in the Wall Street Journal hit the news, that they all sent it to me. It has come to my attention that Cassville County School District in Missouri, has recently made this topic come to light by sending forms home to parents asking for permission to beat their children. I am working on a letter to the Missouri governor concerning corporal punishment, though to my understanding it is not Governor Mike Parson who did this, it is the school district and I will do everything in my power to bring the importance of changing this old law to the governor’s attention. Hopefully he can make this practice illegal in Missouri.
FOX 2

Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT CHARLES, MO

