House fire in St. Charles County
According to reports, a home on Fort Sumter Way caught fire around 11:00 a.m. Viewers told FOX 2 that heavy smoke can be seen from Highway 364. According to reports, a home on Fort Sumter Way caught fire around 11:00 a.m. Viewers told FOX 2 that heavy smoke can be seen from Highway 364.
Saturday Forecast
St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness hosts 16th annual …. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is hosting its annual 5K Run and Walk, the largest event in St. Louis dedicated to supporting women battling ovarian cancer. Celebrate Fire Safety Day in O’Fallon, Missouri. Families in O'Fallon, Missouri can learn the...
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood closing next week
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood is closing next week. FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood closing …. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hazelwood is closing next week. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness hosts 16th annual …. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is hosting its annual 5K Run...
3K Walk/Run dedicated to domestic violence awareness takes place Saturday morning
It's a day to be with survivors and their families and to celebrate freedom. 3K Walk/Run dedicated to domestic violence awareness …. It's a day to be with survivors and their families and to celebrate freedom. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness hosts 16th annual …. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
Hancock & Kelley: Things get heated in Ill. gubernatorial debate
In this campaign season of no debates, we actually had a good one in the Illinois governor's race. Hancock & Kelley: Things get heated in Ill. gubernatorial …. In this campaign season of no debates, we actually had a good one in the Illinois governor's race. Missouri election law has...
3rd annual Paw Parade takes place Saturday, Oct. 8
If you love Halloween and dogs, here's an event you might want to check out this weekend. 3rd annual Paw Parade takes place Saturday, Oct. …. If you love Halloween and dogs, here's an event you might want to check out this weekend. St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness hosts 16th...
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show backups near […]
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Netflix true-crime show revisits 1990 St. Charles County murders
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The April 29, 1990, murders of two young men in St. Charles County were devastating. The astonishing thing is that the suspects turned themselves in within hours. Robert Shafer is on death row for taking the lives of two innocent people. Jerry Parker and...
Misery in Missouri
A 12-Year-Old Reporter Speaks Out on Corporal Punishment in Public Schools. It is well known among my friends, family, and readership that I have beenam on a mission to stop corporal punishment in public schools. So, it was no surprise when a relevant article in the Wall Street Journal hit the news, that they all sent it to me. It has come to my attention that Cassville County School District in Missouri, has recently made this topic come to light by sending forms home to parents asking for permission to beat their children. I am working on a letter to the Missouri governor concerning corporal punishment, though to my understanding it is not Governor Mike Parson who did this, it is the school district and I will do everything in my power to bring the importance of changing this old law to the governor’s attention. Hopefully he can make this practice illegal in Missouri.
Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
"He has paid his debt to society yet remains incarcerated as a result of a law since repealed," said prosecutor Wesley Bell. "Mr. Spears should be released."
Hartmann: Sam Page Is Not the Democrat You Think He Is
His record in Jeff City — and since — speaks volumes for making this county exec race a nonpartisan choice.
Hancock & Kelley: Biden’s Fla. visit, Ill. governor’s race, and STL mayor defends town
ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida and makes nice with Governor Ron DeSantis, who may run for president in 2024. The two leaders pledged to work together to help Florida recover and rebuild, speaking admirably of each other and the response so far. Also on the...
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
Car rams front door of St. Charles gun store
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Someone attempted to break into a St. Charles gun store early Friday morning. A car tried to ram the front door of Kevin’s Guns located at 1017 South Duchesne Drive at about 5:15 a.m. The attempt was unsuccessful. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX […]
