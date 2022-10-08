Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc. The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer. The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
Old Lake Charles High School’s Unique “Fight” Song Plaque
Ah yes, the good ole school fight song. Lake Charles High School had one, like most. I was unaware that Lake Charles High School had such a colorful one, but the more I kept reading it, the more it seemed vaguely familiar. Here is the plaque with the song donated by the class of 1973.
TDL WEEK 6: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s high school football schedule is full of district games. All seven of Southwest Louisiana’s districts have now entered league play. This week’s Game of the Week has already been played, with Welsh easily handling Grand Lake 43-7 Thursday night. Grand Lake...
LPSO: Surrey St. blocked off due to a potential explosive device
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), a potential explosive device was confiscated during a traffic stop.
Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside
The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
Kids compete in ‘Dress a Goat’ contest at Beauregard Parish fair
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The fun continued at the Beauregard Parish Fair Friday afternoon, when kids took part in a “Dress a Goat” contest. The two-person team event involves two goats staked on a rope, a pile of clothes and a stopwatch. The team that gets the goat dressed in the fastest time wins.
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
76-year-old succumbs to injuries from head-on collision
A 76-year-old DeQuincy man involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday has died of his injuries. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal the crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin. Senegal said a 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by 60-year-old Bret Wayne Thibodeaux of Sulphur was traveling south on...
Erath man arrested after allegedly shooting two
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), an Erath man has been arrested following a shooting on Oct. 7.
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
Lafayette authorities investigating potential explosive device after traffic stop: LPSO
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a potential explosive device after a traffic stop at the intersection of Surrey Street and Evangeline Thruway on Sunday evening. The Lafayette police and fire departments were also at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said on social media shortly before 6...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
