ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022. Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana. Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer. William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
VERNON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Kinder, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc. The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer. The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Kinder High School
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 6: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s high school football schedule is full of district games. All seven of Southwest Louisiana’s districts have now entered league play. This week’s Game of the Week has already been played, with Welsh easily handling Grand Lake 43-7 Thursday night. Grand Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside

The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area. Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

76-year-old succumbs to injuries from head-on collision

A 76-year-old DeQuincy man involved in a head-on collision on Wednesday has died of his injuries. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal the crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin. Senegal said a 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by 60-year-old Bret Wayne Thibodeaux of Sulphur was traveling south on...
DEQUINCY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy