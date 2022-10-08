Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Joe Musgrove doesn't 'feel great' wearing 2017 Astros World Series ring, seeks 'true championship' with Padres
Joe Musgrove isn't exactly proud of the championship ring he earned with the Houston Astros because of the cheating scandal surrounding the 2017 World Series. The pitcher is now hoping to win one that feels more "earned" with the San Diego Padres, as he described in more detail to the Associated Press on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners | ALDS schedule
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will start their playoff run on Tuesday. The first two games of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners will be afternoon games at Minute Maid Park. Game 1: The first game of the ALDS will begin at 2:37 p.m. The team...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Five factors that led to Phillies' stunning ninth-inning comeback vs. Cardinals
We didn't have to wait long for the first postseason stunner of 2022. Friday afternoon the Philadelphia Phillies mounted an incredible ninth inning comeback to steal Wild Card Series Game 1 away from the St. Louis Cardinals (PHI 6, STL 3). Philadelphia scored six runs in the ninth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. They lead the best-of-three series 1-0.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
Yardbarker
October 8 is the Greatest Date in Seattle Mariners History
There are many important dates in the history of the Seattle Mariners. But no date will ever be more synonymous with the M’s than October 8. There is something about October 8 that brings out the best in the Seattle Mariners. It was de ja vu all over again as the Mariners completed improbable comeback to win their Wild Card Series with Toronto.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB・
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
CBS Sports
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury
Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury
Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
CBS Sports
Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Game 2
Vogelbach will be on the bench for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Saturday. Vogelbach will hit the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. It's possible he'll make a pinch hitting appearance later in the game, potentially for Darin Ruf, who will start at designated hitter in his place.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
CBS Sports
Pedro Severino: Becomes free agent
Severino was released by the Brewers on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Severino joined Milwaukee on a one-year, $1.9 million deal for 2022, but his season never got off the ground after he was handed an 80-game suspension in early April for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 29-year-old appeared in only eight MLB games and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a .308/.349/.496 slash line in 126 plate appearences.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round. The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.
