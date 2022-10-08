Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Gators come out on top defeating Mizzou
The Florida Gators took on the Missouri Tigers for their homecoming game today. Thousands of fans gathered to cheer on their favorite team. In the first quarter the Gators got on the board early with a field goal. Shortly after, redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill had a pick 6. By...
letsbeardown.com
THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT
Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
'Things I would never want to wish on my worst enemy': Jitoboh's long road back from eye injury
Jason Jitoboh’s vision has yet to fully return, but he’s quick to point out he’s available and ready to compete. “I'm still able to go,” Jitoboh says. “I'm still able to go, so, maybe my peripherals are a little messed up, but besides that I’m fine.”
Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Winds of change as we head through your weekend
Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
JSO: Man killed at Northside motel
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Atlantic Boulevard, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after she was hit by a car Sunday night while attempting to cross Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said the woman tried to cross Atlantic Boulevard from south to north around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
JFRD: Fire reported at high rise in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says no injuries were reported in a late night fire on the 15th floor of Ocean 14 in Jacksonville Beach. Smoke did seep into nearby condominiums. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is an ongoing story...
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
Lake City police need help locating missing teen
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is searching for a missing teenager named Deziah Renee Garrett. Garrett is age 14, the height of 5′3, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Garrett was reportedly last seen at 7:00 a.m on October 8 wearing a black hoodie,...
