Suwannee, FL

mycbs4.com

Gators come out on top defeating Mizzou

The Florida Gators took on the Missouri Tigers for their homecoming game today. Thousands of fans gathered to cheer on their favorite team. In the first quarter the Gators got on the board early with a field goal. Shortly after, redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill had a pick 6. By...
GAINESVILLE, FL
letsbeardown.com

THIS FLORIDA GATORS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN IS AN ABSOLUTE UNIT

Those hips don't lie. Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a man to fear and behold. During Saturday's game against Missouri, CFB fans on Twitter caught sight of the behemoth and were in awe of the absolute unit on the Gators' defensive line. For note, the man has an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Athletes to be inducted into Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the best athletes in the history of Ribault High School are being inducted into the Ribault High School Athletic Hall of Fame on October 16th. Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame Chairwoman Kim Gallon joined Good Morning Jacksonville to preview the event and to describe the proud tradition of athletics at Ribault as well as the good that this event will do for future and current Ribault students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’

The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Winds of change as we head through your weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man killed at Northside motel

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 40s was shot and killed Thursday at a motel on Jacksonville’s Northside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the motel on the 10800 block of Harts Road around 9 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, where he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
LAKE CITY, FL

