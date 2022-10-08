ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Officer shortages put city's crime fight in critical condition

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the Baltimore City Police Department, the battle for new officers appears to be in critical condition. "When you are losing more officers than you can recruit then you are in trouble and Baltimore has been in trouble for a decade," said Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy Institute.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How Can the City Help Squeegee Kids?

People who live and work in Baltimore are waiting for answers from the city on what’s to be done about Squeegee kids on street corners. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on the complex issue. Williams says what these kids want is to have...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school employee accused of being involved in attack on Afghan student let go

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Public Schools employee accused of being involved in an attack on an Afghan student is no longer with the system, officials said Tuesday. According to the Maryland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sept. 16 an Afghan student at Baltimore City’s Academy for College and Career Exploration was adjusting her hajib in the girls' bathroom when she was attacked by other students. The other students hit her in the head and tried to choke her with her hajib, the group said. The Afghan girl tried to escape the bathroom, but the employee locked the door from the outside.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders debate new bill that would increase fines on vacant properties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For decades now, thousands of abandoned properties have been plaguing the streets of Baltimore. Tuesday, city officials discussed a new bill that could help combat the growing problem. It would increase the amount of fines on vacant properties. Under the new fee structure, the fines would...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Comptroller Henry's Office says they have no Safe Streets metrics for funding allocation

It’s unclear what metrics, if any, are used when determining the funding allocation for the Safe Streets program, according to responses from people inside City Hall. The Safe Streets program operates with 10 locations across Baltimore; the previous organizational structure included the oversight and implementation of the program by a patchwork of seven different non-profits. Now, however, after Mayor Brandon Scott announced a shakeup in management, the oversight will be done by two organizations: LifeBridge Health Center for Hope and Associated Catholic Charities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fast Company

Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 arrested after protesters swarm I-495 in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were arrested after protests shut down I-495 in Montgomery County, according to Maryland State Police. Police said shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 after receiving multiple calls of protesters dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in East Baltimore's Ellwood Park section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in East Baltimore's Elwood Park section, city police said. Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of North Robinson Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Court denies motion to temporarily halt process of clearing Adnan Syed of murder charge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland's Court of Special Appeals denied a motion Wednesday to temporarily halt the process of clearing Adnan Syed of murder charges. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, sought to stay the proceedings and was later joined by the Attorney General's Office. Both the Lee family and the state are seeking to appeal the decision that vacated Syed's conviction.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.Police have not provided any other information.Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

