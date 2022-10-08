ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Delsea
NJ.com

Girls soccer 2022 midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?

This fall has featured some truly amazing performances from all over the state through the first month. That includes some crazy individual efforts as well as some impressive team turnarounds. We’ve picked out a frontrunner and contenders in 10 categories for the 2022 edition of NJ.com’s midseason awards. Scroll through...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

HS Football Week 6 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?

It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Can’t-miss boys soccer games for week of Oct. 10

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of high school boys soccer in the state of New Jersey. Most county and conference tournaments are in full swing this week, with both the Bergen County Tournament and Passaic County Tournament hosting its semifinal rounds this weekend. Regular-season matchups hold much more weight this week as power points and division titles are on the line.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Atlantic City tops Buena to sweep season series

Atlantic City managed to fend off Buena 4-3 in Buena to sweep the season series. Seniors Jose Zuleta and Kervening Thelistin and juniors Damian Rosato and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez each had a goal for Atlantic City (5-2) and junior goalie Ivan Cordoba finished with eight saves to preserve the win. Senior...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy