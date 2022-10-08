It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 HOUR AGO