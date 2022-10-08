Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady reaches out to injured SJV football player
Support continues to come pouring in for St. John Vianney football player Aaron Van Trease, who suffered a horrific injury last month. The team’s Twitter account released a short video from three-time MVP and seven-time NFL Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. “You have a lot of...
NFL・
Football: No. 14 Passaic Tech grounds and pounds to victory over Clifton (WATCH)
It was a big night for the big dudes. Passaic Tech, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was dominant in the trenches on both sides of the ball in a 21-3 road victory over Clifton (3-3) on Friday. The Bulldogs (6-1) were intense from the first whistle, playing with...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Statewide boys soccer power points through Sunday, Oct. 9
Here are the most up-to-date version of the power points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Sunday, Oct. 9. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
Girls soccer 2022 midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?
This fall has featured some truly amazing performances from all over the state through the first month. That includes some crazy individual efforts as well as some impressive team turnarounds. We’ve picked out a frontrunner and contenders in 10 categories for the 2022 edition of NJ.com’s midseason awards. Scroll through...
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
HS Football Week 6 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Oct. 10-16
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Football: South Plainfield stays unbeaten with win over Voorhees
Zach Bolesta scored a pair of touchdowns to help South Plainfield take a 33-19 win over Voorhees, in Glen Gardner. The win kept the Tigers unbeaten at 6-0. South Plainfield led 26-6 at the half. Bolesta hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joe Tiffert-Moroney and ran in a four-yard...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Girls soccer: No. 18 Steinert stays unbeaten with win over Nottingham
Senior Adriana Ryder tallied two goals and two assists while sophomore Teagan Fairfax scored twice as Steinert, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Nottingham 7-1 in Hamilton. Senior Julianna Ryder chipped in with a goal and assist while junior Arianna Vasquez and sophomore Jaclyn Corby had a goal...
Can’t-miss boys soccer games for week of Oct. 10
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of high school boys soccer in the state of New Jersey. Most county and conference tournaments are in full swing this week, with both the Bergen County Tournament and Passaic County Tournament hosting its semifinal rounds this weekend. Regular-season matchups hold much more weight this week as power points and division titles are on the line.
Boys soccer: Atlantic City tops Buena to sweep season series
Atlantic City managed to fend off Buena 4-3 in Buena to sweep the season series. Seniors Jose Zuleta and Kervening Thelistin and juniors Damian Rosato and Brandon Delgado-Bouchez each had a goal for Atlantic City (5-2) and junior goalie Ivan Cordoba finished with eight saves to preserve the win. Senior...
Girls soccer recap: Bass scores three to keep Pennsville on track against Salem
Taylor Bass recorded the hat trick in pacing Pennsville to a 7-1 victory over Salem Friday in Salem. Anikka Macalino just missed a hat trick of her own with two goals for the Eagles (6-4) who won their third in a row. McKenzie Scott and Faith Willis also scored. Karima...
