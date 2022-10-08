Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night. Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut. Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any...
myozarksonline.com
Two Lebanon Men Airlifted To Springfield Hospital
Two Lebanon men suffered serious injuries after an accident at 8:15 last night on Highway Y.Y. near Pelican Drive in Lebanon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 29-year-old Kaleb W. Barber ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and a pole. Barber and a passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Brindan K. Price, were both airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Springfield crash takes out power at intersection, two people hurt
A Sunday afternoon crash left a Springfield intersection without power and sent two people to the hospital.
Wild and Free – Watch the Wild Horses of Shannon County, Missouri
There is one part of Missouri that seems to be hidden away from the advancement of time and technology and that's a good thing. It's the heavily forested Shannon County, Missouri where wild horses still run free and you can still witness them today. I saw a new article shared...
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
sgfcitizen.org
GoFundMe campaign aims to help broadcaster Art Hains get back on his feet
An online fundraising campaign has been established to support mounting medical bills and family expenses as broadcaster Art Hains battles serious complications of the West Nile Virus. The goal of the GoFundMe page, is to raise $250,000. Hains, the longtime play-by-play man for Missouri State University sports, as well as...
houstonherald.com
Girl injured in western Texas County crash Friday evening
A 16-year-old Huggins girl was injured early Friday evening in an accident on Highway AH one mile west of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said the driver became distracting by shifting the southbound 2003 Audi A4 into fifth gear and jerked the vehicle off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
2 injured in 3-car crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered injuries in a three-car crash in north Springfield on Sunday. Officers responded to Kearney and Grant around 6 p.m. Investigators say they initially received a call about a car going the wrong way. As they searched for the driver, officers came...
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
Laclede Record
Baseball program to host open meeting for turf project
The Lebanon High School baseball program is in talks of purchasing turf for the infield at Oley Scott Field. The program will hold a meeting open to the public at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 13, at the Lebanon High School cafeteria to discuss plans to raise money to purchase the turf.
lakeexpo.com
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
myozarksonline.com
The City of Richland will host two popular events this Saturday
The City of Richland will host two popular events this Saturday. The Gearhead Bash car, tractor, and bike show will be taking place Saturday afternoon from two to six o’clock. City Clerk Susan Alexander explains. My Ozarks Online · Susa2. The Richland F-F-A Chapter will be putting on...
KYTV
Police investigate woman shot in Springfield neighborhood Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a disturbance led to a shooting in Springfield Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 600 South Glenn around 6:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. They found a woman shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews consider the injuries serious. Investigators say the...
KYTV
Police searching for 3 wanted in attempted break-in, shots fired at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they are searching for three people wanted for shots fired during an attempted break-in at a Springfield home. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East Talmage on Sunday around 4 p.m. Investigators say neighbors called 911 after seeing someone attempting to break into a home. Neighbors surrounded the house as they waited for police. Neighbors then heard shots fired from the rear of the home.
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers heard multiple shots on the northside at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Their investigation led them to the 1700 block of N Washington Avenue. Officers found a vehicle with numerous bullet holes.
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
KTLO
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
