Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Camden Eastside finally gets healthy, rolls past Burlington Township
Mahki Brunson and the rest of the Camden Eastside football team have gotten tired of answering a certain question over the first month of the 2022 season.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Football: Burns racks up six TDs as Holy Spirit rolls past Vineland
Sean Burns scored six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to lead Holy Spirit in a 50-14 win over Vineland, in Vineland. Holy Spirit (6-1) led 21-10 at the half and went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Gavin Roman, Emmet Kane and Jayden Llanos had receiving touchdowns...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
RELATED PEOPLE
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
A three-time All-State pick, Camden’s Wagner signs NIL deal with mega-giant Nike
One of the country’s premier high school boys basketball players, D.J. Wagner of Camden has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike. Nike announced Monday that it signed five student-athletes to its basketball family. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was also signed by the Oregon-based company.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 5: 1 strong debut, 2 return from injury, 3 waiting for Monday night
Another week, another Sunday of NFL football featuring former Rutgers stars. Here is how the Scarlet Knights performed in the fifth week of the 2022 NFL season:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
Greg Schiano fires Sean Gleeson, but there’s no quick fix for this Rutgers offense | Politi
Six games into his third season back at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has mashed the reset button. He looked at his inept offense, by far the biggest reason the Scarlet Knights are riding a three-game losing streak, and fired his hand-picked coordinator. He made the kind of win-now move you might...
N.J. native is on 6-day ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak
The reigning Jeopardy! champion is making New Jersey proud. Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is currently on a six-day winning streak in which he has amassed $162,080, securing him a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year. On Friday’s episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service...
Here are 4 questions facing Rutgers’ offense after firing Sean Gleeson, elevating Nunzio Campanile
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano pulled the plug on Sean Gleeson’s tenure as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator on Sunday, ending a two-and-a-half season run that started off hot but burned out quickly. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was elevated to the role on an interim basis, putting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers fires Sean Gleeson: What’s next for offense under Nunzio Campanile? (PODCAST)
When Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) returns from the bye week, it will do so with a new coach calling its offensive plays. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired third-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after a 14-13 loss to Nebraska at SHI Stadium. Schiano said the defeat was not the reason for the move, but rather an accumulation of “certain things built up over time.”
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets new NFL record in Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
It’s Jalen Hurts’ world and we’re just living in it. The Eagles quarterback solidified his MVP candidacy in Philadelphia’s Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hurts completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran...
Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0