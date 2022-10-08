It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO