Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases, Swims After Kayaker in Intense Video
A kayaker leading a rafting tour was in for a wild surprise when a small grizzly bear charged him out of nowhere, getting within mere feet of the kayak. The incident occurred on the Elaho River near Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. The juvenile charged from the bank of the river and started swimming toward the guide, who begins paddling backwards.
TODAY.com
Caught on camera: Shark jumps aboard fishing charter in Maine
A 7-foot Mako shark jumped onboard a fishing charter boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat managed to take the hook out of the shark’s mouth and throw it back in the water.Sept. 15, 2022.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo
Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Great White Shark Rams Kayak Fisherman, Knocking Him Into The Ocean
I like the movie, but I don’t want to live in any Jaws-like scenario. This is why the ocean is such a crazy place. You never know what you are going to catch, see or run into out there. It’s just a whole bunch of water and a whole bunch of mystery.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
California Kayak Fisherman Beats Hammerhead Shark With Paddle While It Continuously Rams His Kayak
The ocean is just a big, blue, unknown, scary place. Ya never know what’s lurking in the depths, and usually, you can’t see it coming. Sharks are not known to attack humans at any crazy-high statistic, but there are frequent encounters due to humans wanting to use their habitat.
ScienceBlog.com
Grey whale’s disappearance from Atlantic Ocean holds clues to possible return
The grey whale is the focus of research projects anticipating its eventual return to European waters after an absence of half a millennium. Youri van den Hurk is preparing for a possible big welcome-home event – the return of the grey whale to European waters after an absence of about 500 years.
anglerschannel.com
Gregory Takes Lead On Day 1 Of Bassmaster Kayak Tournament At Pickwick
COUNCE, Tenn. — With two wins already this season, Drew Gregory entered the 2022 Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series at Pickwick Lake powered by TourneyX simply looking for solid limits in the two-day event in hopes of securing the Old Town Angler of the Year title. The Ohio native...
Celebrate Sharktober With a Shark-Watching Trip to the Farallon Islands
“Summer” is officially over, which means two things: (a) the (probable) arrival of actual summer weather and (b) sharks. That’s right: Great white sharks are now returning to the Bay Area after their 5,000-mile migration, presumably to stock up on It’s-Its and the latest Warriors merch (even sharks love a Poole Party). And what better way to celebrate than to go looking for them?
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Dirt Surfing in Peru with Andreu Lacondeguy in 'Peroots - The Peruvian Dream'
It's been a few years since we planned a trip to South America. I wanted to take my bike to a different place, get out of the routine and explore, since I think that's the definition of our sport. Honestly, I haven't seen many riders exploring and discovering new terrain. Almost all big mountain MTB videos have been filmed in the same location in Utah for years, so I wanted to get off the beaten track and explore the world with my freeride bike.
drifttravel.com
Verdad Nicaragua Announces Sun Salutations and Surf
Exhalation and Exhilaration combine to create a dynamic retreat led by Yogi Tisha Gray and the professional surf coaches at Verdad Nicaragua. The Establishing Presence Retreat is slated for April 14-21, 2023 at the laidback, yet luxurious, boutique property, Verdad Nicaragua. Located on Playa Escameca in Southern Nicaragua, the eco-resort...
vinlove.net
Water shrimp going to the red shore of Phu Quoc beach, hotel owners and guests pull together to shovel and pull water shrimp
Phu Quoc begins the season of shrimp. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hung, a tourist from Ho Chi Minh City, said: “It’s fun to see people catching shrimp here. There are a lot of people here, people bring their nets out to collect for about 30 minutes, there is more than 30kg of shrimp and fish of all kinds.”
Watch: Blacktip Shark Feeding Frenzy During Florida’s Fall Mullet Run
Whenever he’s got 20 minutes to spare, Paul Dabill will swing by the beach near his home in southeast Florida. The longtime freediver and underwater photographer will unpack his drone, which can fly up to 50 mph, and scout the coast a mile in each direction and out to sea for critters to document.
Electric Boating Starts With the XShore
From the makers of the $250,000 Eelex 8000 electric boat comes the less expensive, “more affordable” X Shore 1. Depending on your definition of affordable, the X Shore 1 is about 1/3 the price of the Eelex model, starting at $100,000 and quickly rising with the addition of the available options. Simply put, the 21-foot X Shore 1 is much more affordable than its sister 26-foot model Eelex.
Kayak Fisherman Captures Heart-stopping Moment He Discovers He’s Surrounded by Sharks: VIDEO
A self-proclaimed “person who owns too many fishing rods,” social media user Commodore Connor is no stranger to the open sea or the fish, sharks, and other marine life that live there. A resident of Hawaii, Connor’s favorite way to spend his free time is with a fishing rod in hand.
