KBTX.com
Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk. “We...
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
KBTX.com
45th annual Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival attracts thousands of visitors
CHAPPELL HILL, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of people made their way to the Chappell Hill community in Washington County to celebrate the Chappell Hill Historical Society’s 45th Annual Scarecrow Festival. The annual street festival features more than 150 vendors showcasing their arts and crafts, clothing, unique one-of-a-kind items, and more....
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
KBTX.com
Senior Autumn Festival gives older adults a way to celebrate friendships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adults of all ages sometimes need a night to cut loose and socialize. The College Station Parks and Recreation Department is giving older adults that opportunity by hosting the 2022 Senior Autumn Festival. This year’s event will be jam-packed with fun and festive things to do...
KBTX.com
Plan a fall getaway, tour at Messina Hof
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cooler weather and transition of the leaves means it’s time to spend a little more time outdoors. One way to do that is by planning a relaxing getaway or outside tour where you can learn and take in the cool, crisp air. Bryan’s Messina Hof is a place that combines all of this.
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Darrell Booker, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Darrell Booker, a Brazos County native, has decided to run for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 of Brazos County. Booker is up against Justin Lopez on the November ballot for Election Day. He previously worked at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and said he wants to increase safety, transparency, and integrity in Precinct 4.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do Bryan (TX)
Want to know the best and fun things to do in Bryan, TX?. Byran is a beautiful city nestled in the middle of the Brazos Valley, the county of Brazos County in Texas, United States. The city had a population of eighty-three thousand, nine hundred and eighty after the United...
groesbeckjournal.com
Earlene Asberry Moore named Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Groesbeck Ex-Students Queen was announced on homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 7. Mrs. Earlene Asberry Moore was surprised at the pregame ceremony as the chosen Groesbeck Ex-Students Homecoming Queen. Earlene is a 1972 graduate of the Groesbeck. She is married to Roy Moore Sr. and is the proud mother...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL
Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
KBTX.com
St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
KBTX.com
Apartment fire damages one unit at The Dominik
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Dominik on Dominik Drive in College Station around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to College Station Fire Department the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen. The occupants were asleep when the fire started, but working smoke alarms alerted them to evacuate. College Station Fire Department was able to keep fire damage to one unit of the building.
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
KBTX.com
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
