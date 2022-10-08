Read full article on original website
Related
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Football: Burns racks up six TDs as Holy Spirit rolls past Vineland
Sean Burns scored six touchdowns, three rushing and three passing, to lead Holy Spirit in a 50-14 win over Vineland, in Vineland. Holy Spirit (6-1) led 21-10 at the half and went on a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Gavin Roman, Emmet Kane and Jayden Llanos had receiving touchdowns...
Martinez, Day among individual winners at Cumberland County Tournament
A younger version of Arielis Martinez might have buckled under the pressure or refused to believe she was still in the match. But the current one is growing more confident by the day and realizing she can hang with even the toughest competitors. The Millville junior battled back from an...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden Eastside finally gets healthy, rolls past Burlington Township
Mahki Brunson and the rest of the Camden Eastside football team have gotten tired of answering a certain question over the first month of the 2022 season.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
A three-time All-State pick, Camden’s Wagner signs NIL deal with mega-giant Nike
One of the country’s premier high school boys basketball players, D.J. Wagner of Camden has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Nike. Nike announced Monday that it signed five student-athletes to its basketball family. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was also signed by the Oregon-based company.
N.J. native is on 6-day ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak
The reigning Jeopardy! champion is making New Jersey proud. Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is currently on a six-day winning streak in which he has amassed $162,080, securing him a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year. On Friday’s episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feeling a bit disrespected, Woodbury KO’s Woodstown in battle of S.J. Group 1 powers
Kids read things on the internet; they check out the rankings and weekly picks. No one wants to believe the opponent is better. So, Woodbury came into Saturday’s showdown with Woodstown feeling a bit disrespected.
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts sets new NFL record in Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
It’s Jalen Hurts’ world and we’re just living in it. The Eagles quarterback solidified his MVP candidacy in Philadelphia’s Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hurts completed 26 of 36 passes for 239 yards. He also ran...
BetMGM promo code PLAYNJSPORTS: $1,000 risk-free first bet on Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 5
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Week 5 comes to a close, BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS is a new bettor’s ticket to up to $1,000 risk-free for the...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0