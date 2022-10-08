ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen

GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. native is on 6-day ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak

The reigning Jeopardy! champion is making New Jersey proud. Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is currently on a six-day winning streak in which he has amassed $162,080, securing him a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year. On Friday’s episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
